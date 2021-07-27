Those who trespass against us

The largest mass trespasses since as far back as Kinder Scout in 1932 took place in downland outside Brighton this weekend (24 July 2021) with one of the jewels in the undulating downs opened up to locals for the first time in decades.

The Landscapes of Freedom event attracted more than 300 people who met at Waterhall on the northern skirts of the city in dampening, mid-morning mizzle. Families, students, travellers, hunt sabs and councillors mingled and determined to access downland which is, by rights, theirs.

Dave Bangs, from Landscapes of Freedom, said: “In this one act we have ended the secrecy surrounding this secret place - a half mile long and a third of a mile wide - peaceful and silent, away from the blare of traffic on the A23 London Road.

Lucrative

"A place of Linnet and Song Thrush, Hare and Buzzard, Glow Worm and Chalkhill Blue, spangled with the yellow stars of Rockrose, Hawkbit, and Eggs-and-Bacon with Dropwort, Milkwort and Scabious, and the scarce fungi of archaic pastures.”

At the end of the day they re-grouped in dribs and drabs at the same place in glorious sunshine, tired-er, hotter, happier and invigorated by what had happened in between times.

Setting off the trespassers wound their way up the valley following chalk paths out into the inescapable beauty of the South Downs. The end point was to be steep, pristine, unimproved chalk grasslands of Pangdean Bottom, close to wooded, pheasant enclosures.

And here lies the rub.

The tenant farmers of the Brighton and Hove City Council-owned land use it for livestock farming but also lucrative, pheasant shoots and in so doing keep the public off as much of the land as is humanly possible.