From green growth to degrowth

The once radical sounding idea that economic growth might be more of a problem than a solution is no longer considered such a radical idea.

Mike Ryan from the World Health Organisation (WHO) denounces the “slavery to economic growth”; UNEP executive director Inger Andersen acknowledges the “toxic trail of economic growth”; UN special rapporteur on poverty Philip Alston reveals that growth is nothing but a “convenient alibi;” the European Environment Agency makes a plea for “growth without economic growth” and the latest report of the Secretary-General of the UN spends a paragraph describing degrowth as an “alternative to growth-insistent economics.”

This is an opportunity to revisit the degrowth versus green growth debate for anyone interested in building fairer and more sustainable economies.

Instead of immediately choosing one over the other, let us look at where these two approaches agree and disagree. And let us reflect on what we can learn from this controversy.

Some green growth enthusiasts believe that GDP can be decoupled from environmental pressures. The problem with the term “decoupling” is that it is vague.

To start with, commentators often fail to differentiate between relative and absolute decoupling.

Relative decoupling, for example between GDP and carbon emissions, refers to a situation where the emissions per unit of economic output decline but not fast enough to compensate for the simultaneous increase in output over the same period, resulting in an overall increase in total emissions.

Although the economy is relatively less impactful per unit of GDP compared to what it was before, the absolute volume of emissions has nonetheless increased because production has grown.

As for absolute decoupling, it describes a situation where, to stay with the same example, more GDP coincides with lower emissions.

Most of the time, if you read that “decoupling is happening,” then it means relative decoupling. This is a good start, and I would like to read this line more often, but it is nothing worth celebrating.

The thing is, nature doesn’t give brownie points for efforts. Relative decoupling is not enough because it means environmental pressures are still on the rise.

To avoid ecological collapse, starting with climate breakdown, all measures of resource use and ecological degradation must go down absolutely.

Now, while even if relative decoupling is widespread - and we will see later that it is only one specific kind of decoupling - absolute decoupling is an empirical rarity. This was confirmed in the first exhaustive overview of the decoupling literature from June 2020, “A systematic review of the evidence on decoupling of GDP, resource use and GHG emissions”.

And even when decoupling is absolute, this is not necessarily problem solved. A three percent rise in GDP with a two percent drop in total greenhouse gas emissions is by definition “absolute decoupling,” but so is a three percent rise in GDP with a 0.02% drop in emissions.

Actually, even a rise in GDP with levels of environmental deterioration remaining constant is a form of absolute decoupling – even though this is useless in terms of sustainability.

Saying that rich countries have “decoupled” because their emissions have decreased by a few per cent would be like me saying I have “climbed” Mount Everest just because I hiked the first few meters. Factually, not untrue, but disingenuous still.

Then, let’s say we have an absolute decoupling that is sufficient in magnitude to achieve a set environmental target.

We still need to make sure that it includes imported impacts, for example the carbon emissions embedded into the goods we import from abroad.

Haberl et al. (2020) synthesised all the studies looking at decoupling rates of PIB from greenhouse gases in high income countries during the last decade.

Using production-based indicators (that is excluding imported emissions), there is indeed absolute decoupling: with one additional point of GDP comes -0.04 points of emissions. Minuscule but absolute.

But if one uses consumption-based indicators instead, the absolute decoupling disappears: with one additional point of GDP comes +0.22 points of emissions.

This seems like a methodological detail, but bear with me. Consumption-based indicators only appeared around 2012, which explains why 92 percent of all decoupling studies ever made only use production-based measures - the number is from the Wiedenhofer et al. study.

Problem: the heaviest polluters import large volume of nature-intensive products. Measuring their footprint solely on territorial emissions create a local illusion of absolute decoupling where, in fact, environmental pressures are only shifted elsewhere.

This is like transferring one kilo from your left leg to your right leg and calling it weight loss. It is absurd to celebrate decoupling in one country if it is achieved at the expense of recoupling in another one, especially if the poorest country suffers the increased burden.

And there is another problem. Most decoupling discussions only focus on greenhouse gas emissions, ignoring other kinds of environmental pressures.

For example, 80 percent of the studies reviewed by Haberl et al. (2020) focus on primary energy and greenhouse gases; among the rest, only a few consider material use, water use, land change, water pollution, waste, or biodiversity loss.

While there are a few inspiring stories of decoupling concerning emissions - remember, often local, small, and relative, and if absolute, minuscule in magnitude - studies that track other indicators tell us a different story, one where the economy is still strongly coupled with ecology.

Materials are a good case in point. If the world economy was gradually dematerialising in the 20th century, this trend has been reversing in the last two decades.

This alone should temper optimism concerning endless supplies of renewable energy, which after all, are dependent on the mining of minerals.

My point is that a “sustainable” economy in any meaningful understanding of the term must consider all the complex interactions it has with ecosystems, and not only carbon emissions.

Now, we can be more precise: the proof of absolute, significant, and consumption-measured decoupling between GDP and all the environmental pressures that matter is nowhere to be found.

For me, this means it is unwise to invest all our hopes in this decoupling magically materialising in the decade to come.

This was already the conclusion of the Decoupling debunked report I wrote with some colleagues in 2019, and it is also the take-away message of the June 2020 study by Haberl et al.

When it comes to the decoupling we need to effectively address the multiple environmental crises we’re facing today, all scientific evidence we have confirms that it hasn’t happened yet and suggests that we do count on it too much.

So, what can we expect of decoupling? If my life depended on it, I would not expect much more than what we already had, that is relative decoupling with rare situations of often local and temporary, and in any case meagre absolute decoupling of a few isolated resources or impacts.

I say this without a celebratory grin. I actually wish green growth existed. Of course, there are also social issues linked to economic growth, but taking ecosystems out of the picture would simplify the problem, or at least give us more time to solve it.

Scientists don’t believe in miracles. My worry is that we’re losing precious time arguing that maybe, one day, perhaps, if this if that, decoupling could happen. In the meantime, we are merely tinkering with a system that should be radically transformed.

Perhaps we are just about to witness a game-changing green growth revolution in the years to come.

Assessing that possibly theoretically, I found myself concluding that it is extremely unlikely - these are the seven barriers to decoupling explained in Decoupling debunked.

Assessing that possibility empirically, modellers are also erring on the side of caution – see Hickel & Kallis (2019) for a review.

I don’t mean to be a decoupling grinch, but with all knowledge considered, empirical and theoretical, I find the idea that economic growth could continue unabated while sliming the biophysical metabolism of our economies far-fetched.

If my life depended on it, I would make sure I have a plan B.

Degrowth is such a plan B. Of course, it is not a perfect plan and it has its own uncertainties. But one should assess degrowth on what it actually proposes and refrain from mischaracterisation.

Again, this is a matter of precision. When facing a problem, the more options the better, and those options do need to be as detailed as possible to be useful.

Just like dismissing decoupling without understanding what it entails would be self-defeating, so would throwing away degrowth without giving it a real analytical chance.

Degrowth enthusiasts believe that GDP cannot be decoupled from environmental pressures, and so they advocate a downscaling of production and consumption in the wealthiest regions of the world.

While proponents of green growth expect efficiency to enable more economic activity at a lower environmental cost, advocates of degrowth appeal to sufficiency, arguing that buying and selling less is a faster and safer road to ecological sustainability. The problem with the term “degrowth” is that it is vague.

Most of the time, if you read that “degrowth is happening,” then it means something has gone horribly wrong. But degrowth is not recession.

Jason Hickel points to six key differences: (1) degrowth is a planned, coherent policy; (2) it has a discriminating approach to reducing economic activity; (3) it actively prevent unemployment and improve work quality; (4) it seeks to reduce inequality, nationally and globally; (5) it seeks to expand universal public goods and services; and (6) it seeks to achieve a rapid transition to renewable energy, restore soils and biodiversity, and reverse ecological breakdown.

A recession is an accident within an economy that fails to function without growth; degrowth is a purposeful strategy to build an alternative economy that can prosper socially and ecologically in the absence of growth.

Commentators often fail to specify that degrowth is not a not a blanket call for a decrease of everything everywhere.

There is something painfully obvious about the necessity for the people whose needs remain unmet to access the means of satisfying them, and it would be obscene to lecture the dispossessed about minimalism. Besides being socially inhumane, this would make little environmental sense.

At the global level, the richest 10 percent of people accounted for 46 percent of carbon emission growth between 1990 and 2015 while the poorest 50 percent barely increased their consumption emissions at all.

The problem is not population, but affluence. The degrowth hypothesis is that eradicating extreme wealth and lavish consumption is our best shot at preserving planetary health.

Another subtlety is that degrowth is about more than just ecological sustainability.

Since the emergence of the concept in 2002, degrowth has developed into a complex agenda for societal transformation, including strong commitments to participatory democracy, technological conviviality, an ethics of care, joie de vivre, and social justice.

If the decoupling problem is a Rubik’s cube with two squares by two squares, degrowth has a few more layers, making it both more ambitious but also more difficult to implement.

The questions are multiple and complex. How do we organise a smooth shift from workers from fossil industries to decent, green jobs? How do we reach international agreements on the use of alternative indicators of progress?

How do we finance the public budget, and especially a Green New Deal, with diminishing revenues from the taxation of market activities? These are important questions with unclear answers, even though a growing number of scholars are working on them.

Degrowth may be difficult, but difficult is better than impossible. Besides, many of the problems concerning the sustainability of a post-growth economy are common to the ones of a green growth economy.

For example, both would need to figure out how to best recycle, or how to find minerals to sustain a 100 percent renewable energy infrastructure.

The difference is that these problems would be easier to solve in a non-growing economy. Because degrowth is a sufficiency-strategy, it would be better to use it ahead of an efficiency strategy such as those promoted in the decoupling literature.

For renewable energy, for example, this means reducing energy demand as much as possible by cutting waste, reducing car use, switching to vegetarian or vegan diets and only then finding the most ecologically efficient way of satisfying this demand.

Sufficiency is not only a strategy, but could also become a guiding principle for economic life. And this is the key bit to understand: degrowth is qualitatively different from green growth.

Green growth is a strategy to reduce environmental pressures within today’s economic system, which means it does not question capitalism and neoliberalism.

Degrowth aims to to reduce environmental impacts immediately while also containing the aspiration to transition to a radically different system.

If we’re asking the question “efficiency or sufficiency,” the answer should obviously be both, and that is where decouplers and degrowthers should spend more time identifying how their policies complement each other.

But the “green growth or degrowth” question is more complex, having to do with fundamental issues of political economy regarding property, money, and work.

It is a question that cannot be brushed aside, simply demanding both sides of the debate to agree on a compromise that is analytically impossible to reach.

What are the key takeaways from the arguments I have presented?

First, we need to be precise. Decoupling and degrowth are not only words but concepts, each with its own intricacies. Debating over straw-men arguments is a waste of time that we cannot afford anymore.

Second, degrowth and decoupling are not mutually exclusive. Some of the efforts deployed in the name of green growth should be encouraged, regardless of whether we believe in decoupling or not.

In the same way, certain policies championed by degrowth advocates should be welcome by green growth enthusiasts, if only because they facilitate the possibility of decoupling.

This being said, degrowth and decoupling have different ambitions and should be evaluated as such.

While the decoupling issue is only a small part of the degrowth discussion, the opposite is not true. It is dangerous to spend all our time discussing the possibility of green growth when so many other problems need attention.

In this end, this is not a soccer game with two teams hoping to score the most goals. This is a societal transition that require both vision, pragmatism, and as many options as we have.

Decouplers and degrowthers may never fall into agreement, but we must make sure that their debate generates useful insights to advance the discussion, and contributes to the one goal we all agree about: building a fairer and more sustainable economy.

Timothée Parrique is the author of The political economy of degrowth. He tweets at @timparrique.