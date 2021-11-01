Is it time to adapt?

We have entered a new phase of the climate and ecological emergency. Mitigating climate change by reducing carbon emissions is simply not enough. We have to adapt. The more important question now: can we do this whilst maintaining forward momentum on the environmental front?

The unprecedented extreme weather events of 2021 signal that we live in a new world. Starting in the Arctic and spreading across the planet, tipping cascades are coming into play – with the collapse of one natural system toppling the next in a domino effect.

This terrifying news comes on top of forecasts from the IPCC which are at best catastrophic for people and planet.

These catastrophic forecasts themselves have been massaged to be as publicly acceptable as possible, but depend on rates of carbon emission reduction and carbon storage technologies that are unproven. It is hard to face, but apocalyptic outcomes are our most likely future – at least as things stand.

We must dream but we don’t have the luxury of believing in fantasies. Staying under 1.5 oC of warming is so unlikely that leading scientists such as professor Kevin Anderson put our chances at under one per cent.

Adaptation has been a taboo subject for a long time among environmentalists. Accept adaptation and you undermine mitigation. Thinking about adaptation is an admission of failure. Talk about adaptation and you condemn the poor in their millions to death, leaving the compassionate rich to live with their guilt.