Indigenous leaders' green state vision

West Papua is home to the world’s third largest rainforest, and is rich in natural resources, including gold, copper natural gas, minerals, timber and palm oil.

Destruction

But the area is being earmarked for huge deforestation under the Indonesian regime over the coming decades. The ULMWP plans to serve notice’ on all extraction companies - including oil, gas, mining, logging and palm oil - warning that if they do not comply with international environmental standards they will have to cease operations.

Wenda called on the international climate movement and all governments serious about stopping climate change to help West Papua win independence. “If you want to save the world, you must save West Papua,” he said.

“The forest is being destroyed by logging company and giant business. Multinational companies come and destroy it and the people go prison and are killed.

"It's really sad to see, that's why we are declaring a green state vision to restore the balance, restore our identity, our culture, our forests, and our mountain,” he said. The green state vision provided a solution to the world to tackle climate change, he added.

“The unlawful occupation of West Papua by Indonesia is facilitating the destruction of one of the world’s most important rainforests,” said Robinson.

Wealthiest

Ensuring West Papua’s self-determination will also ensure the protection of the environment and the climate by allowing the Indigenous custodians of the land to take back control, protection and management of their resources, she added.

Jo Jo Mehta, founder of Stop Ecocide, was at the launch to support the ULMWP. “West Papua is home to some of the world’s greatest ecosystems, but also huge deposits of gold and copper. No wonder the occupying power covets that so much,” she said at the launch.

“Ecocide literally means to kill one’s home. This has been deeply recognised in the green state vision being launched today. And we want to support both the right of Western Papuans to self-determination, and their own determination to respect and protect the richly biodiverse ecosystems that make up their home,” she said.

Nick Deardon, director of Global Justice Now, said that the ULMWP had created a more compelling vision of how to deal with climate change than anyone from the world’s wealthiest countries gathered at COP26.

“This week at COP we see leaders of wealthy country proving yet again that they cannot and will not do what is necessary to fight the climate emergency.

Deforestation

"Far from embedding the principles set out in this wonderful green state vision, they're doing everything possible to keep the existing power structures in the world in place, and doing as little as late as possible.”

But there was reason for hope, he said. “Things only change when those who are exploited and oppressed and marginalised by the system begin to take matters into their own hands.

"And that's what we're seeing here. When we come away from COP we really need to hold ourselves together and not despair of what comes out of it, but begin to look at those movements around the world that we can take inspiration and hope from,” he said.

On the first day of COP26, world leaders announced a pledge to halt deforestation by 2030, which the government of Indonesia signed.

Security

However, just two days later, Indonesia’s minister of environment and forestry, Siti Nurbaya Bakar, declared on social media that “forcing Indonesia to zero deforestation in 2030 is clearly inappropriate and unfair”.

Wenda told The Ecologist that he did not believe the Indonesian government had any intention of stopping deforestation. “I hear Indonesia signing this, but they are already destroying it, so it's too late.

"How they can resolve this, because they already heavily invested [in its destruction]. I don't think this is words on paper, they just go to the outside world.”

During the launch, two young men believed by organisers to be in the pay of the Indonesian government tried to disrupt the event and had to be removed by security. The Indonesian government did not respond to a request for comment.

This Author

Catherine Early is a freelance environmental journalist and chief reporter for The Ecologist. She tweets at @Cat_Early76.