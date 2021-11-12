A spectre is haunting Glasgow

Fossil fuels are explicitly mentioned in the draft Glasgow agreement - for the first time in the history of COPs.

Of course, the paragraph mentioning them will very likely be removed before the text will be adopted - in order for the text to be adopted. This will most likely happen under the pressure from those states that are heavily relying on fossil fuels - backed by the 500+ fossil fuel lobbyists who are at COP to hijack the talks.

Moreover, the Glasgow agreement will obviously be very problematic on the other key points - including carbon markets, finance, mitigation, equity. Yet the mention of fossil fuels is significant - even if fleeting.

Energy policies

Until now, the UN climate change negotiation process has been haunted by a spectre: fossil fuels.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s mandate does not include energy. Coal, gas and oil therefore do not fall within the scope of the COP negotiations and in any of the technical commissions that feed into them.

COPs have never directly addressed the causes of climate change - not even because they refused to address the central issue, but because they were constructed that way.

This choice was not the result of a refusal to tackle the problem head on, but reflected the difficulty of building a negotiating framework that would allow broad consensus to be reached. It also aimed at respecting the desire of most countries to preserve their sovereignty over energy issues.

Moreover, it was theoretically a question of guaranteeing that energy policies would be decided democratically at the national level, which is a 60s historic achievement of the UN, for which countries from the Global South fought very hard.

Trajectory

Things could change in Glasgow: the draft agreement submitted by the British presidency includes a paragraph calling on the international community to "accelerate the phase-out of coal and the end of fossil fuel subsidies".

This is a first - and clearly a victory for the climate justice movement. A strange, bureaucratic, wonky victory. Yet a significant one.

Until then, fossil fuels were relegated to the periphery of the COPs - or even outside. Things have started to change recently.

The Paris Agreement has been instrumental in opening the door to the consideration of the "carbon budget" at the global level, which raises the question of the place of fossil fuels in a +1.5°C scenario. In doing so, various institutions have had to work on fossil fuel phase out.

The International Energy Agency recently admitted that a 1.5°C trajectory was not compatible with new fossil fuel developments.

Multilateral