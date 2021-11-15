'Walking inches when we must move miles'

A last-minute amendment to the Glasgow climate change deal further watered down wording on phasing out fossil fuels, leading to dismay from countries on the frontline of climate breakdown.

Earlier during COP26, wording in the draft deal on phasing out coal and subsidies for fossil fuels had been amended to “accelerating the phase out of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels”.

In the final plenary meeting, India and China proposed changing the wording again to “escalating efforts to phase down unabated coal power and phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies”, adding that there should be extra support for the poorest people.

Tears

There were complaints from other countries including Switzerland, Mexico and the EU, who said they had accepted the text earlier on the understanding that no further changes were allowed.

The European Commission’s executive vice-president Frans Timmermans said: “We know full well that coal has no future – the longer you take to get rid of coal, the more burden you put on the environment, but also your economy.”

Tina Stege, climate envoy from the Marshall Islands said she was “profoundly disappointed” with the change. “This commitment had been a bright spot in the package… and it hurts deeply to see that bright spot dimmed.

"We accept this change with the greatest reluctance and only because there are elements of this package that people in my country need as a lifeline for their future,” she said.

Alok Sharma, the COP president, said he was “deeply sorry” for the way the process had unfolded. “But it’s also vital that we protect this package,” he said, in a moment that brought him close to tears.

Frontline

However, others were less negative about the change, given that many people had not expected any mention of coal to survive through to the final text at all.

Dave Jones, global lead for think tank Ember, argued that the amendment did not change the significance of the pact being the first time that coal has been explicitly mentioned in a formal COP statement.

“The net is closing in on fossil fuels and coal is at the frontline. The final wording on ‘phaseout’ or ‘phasedown’ doesn't change that fact,” Jones said.

Brandon Wu, head of international climate justice work at Action Aid USA pointed out that, earlier in the negotiations, India had wanted the language the text to treat all fossil fuels equitably, but that this had been resisted by the US.