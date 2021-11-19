Resilience of vertebrate species threatened

| 19th November 2021 |
The resilience of vertebrates worldwide - our life support systems - is being undermined by our economic activity, study shows.

Our study reveals a global loss of resilience across marine, freshwater and terrestrial ecosystems.

Global change is eroding life on earth at an unprecedented rate and scale. Species extinctions have accelerated over the last decades, with the concomitant loss of the functions and services they provide to human societies. 

A general assumption is that this current loss of global biodiversity is paralleled by a decrease in the resilience of ecological systems. As such, preserving resilience of ecosystems has become a major conservation objective. 

Now researchers at the University of Bristol have examined how species are responding to the rising environmental pressures, demonstrating in findings published today in Ecology Letters, that the planetary scale of human impacts to wildlife is also accelerating resilience loss of vertebrates worldwide. The work was funded by a Leverhulme and NERC grant.

Exploitation

Dr Pol Capdevila of the School of Biological Science said:  “Global assessments of how the resilience of vertebrate species has changed over the last decades were absent before our study, rendering the assumption of global resilience loss untested.

“In this study, we evaluated how the resilience of vertebrate populations, including species of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish worldwide, is changing over time. We also tested which could be the main factors accelerating the potential decline of resilience worldwide. 

“Our study reveals a global loss of resilience across marine, freshwater and terrestrial ecosystems. Most importantly, we found that the cumulative effects of anthropogenic threats, such as climate change, invasive species, habitat loss, pollution or exploitation are accelerating the loss of resilience."

Our study reveals a global loss of resilience across marine, freshwater and terrestrial ecosystems.

Threats

As vertebrate species play key roles in ecosystems worldwide, the global signs of resilience loss suggest that vertebrate populations will be more vulnerable to future threats, what could trigger catastrophic loss of natural ecosystems function and services.

In addition, the findings suggest that previous studies might have underestimated the extent of biodiversity loss and the impacts of anthropogenic threats.  

The researchers will explore more in detail the effects of threats of different nature, such as climate change, habitat loss or invasive species, on the resilience of species.

Dr Capdevila added: “Not only that, we will also explore how these multiple threats interact with each other, to identify which combinations of threats have a strongest impact on the resilience of vertebrate populations."

This Author

Brendan Montague is editor of The Ecologist. This article is based on a press release from the University of Bristol.

Paper

Global patterns of resilience decline in vertebrate populations by Pol Capdevila, Nicola Noviello, Louise McRae, Robin Freeman and Christopher F Clements published in Ecology Letters.

  • Salween Peace Park: for all living things

    Karen Environmental and Social Action Network (KESAN)
     | 8th September 2020
    The Karen Indigenous People in Myanmar founded the Salween Peace Park to protect their mega-diverse territory and their culture from extractivism and conflict.
  • Deer

    The rights of nature

    Jonathan Elmer
     | 1st November 2021
    The Green party wants to give nature rights equivalent to people through a Rights of Nature Act.
  • A beaver in the Scottish Highlands is a great first step to restoring functioning ecosystems

    Britain faces biodiversity collapse

    Sophie Wingate
     | 11th October 2021
    The UK has an average of only 53 percent of its biodiversity left, according to the Natural History Museum.

Donate

The Ecologist has a formidable reputation built on fifty years of investigative journalism and compelling commentary from writers across the world. Now, as we face the compound crises of climate breakdown, biodiversity collapse and social injustice, the need for rigorous, trusted and ethical journalism has never been greater. This is the moment to consolidate, connect and rise to meet the challenges of our changing world. The Ecologist is owned and published by the Resurgence Trust. Support The Resurgence Trust from as little as £1. Thank you. Donate here