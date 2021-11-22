Environmentalists are still taking stock in the aftermath of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

There are severe doubts about the efficacy of this climate conference, in which global leaders have failed to take responsibility for the effects of the climate crisis and what this means for our future.

Commitments to implement changes to avoid catastrophe have been lacking – with one neglected topic in particular being the ‘cow in the room’.

Dietary change – specifically moving away from animal farming – is a must if we are to keep to the aims of the Paris Agreement and limit global heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Agriculture is responsible for up to one third of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, and the majority of this comes from animal farming. It’s estimated that animal products account for 83 percent of the emissions caused by EU diets.

Clearly, the impact of animal agriculture on the planet is devastating, and we must implement strategies to transition towards a more plant-based food system as a matter of urgency. However, this critical conversation was largely left off the table by global leaders.

Solutions

This is despite growing support, awareness and evidence for innovative plant-based solutions from climate experts, campaigners and activists.

The Vegan Society was present in Glasgow throughout the COP26 fortnight, delivering a range of activities and events to engage policymakers, businesses and the general public in joining the dots between animal agriculture and the climate emergency.

The Vegan Society brought three key policy asks to COP26, each evidenced by pioneering reports and studies which bring together experts across food and farming, agriculture, the health service and more.

These asks are: consistent leadership from the Global North in the shift towards sustainable, fair plant-based food systems; the enaction of Food Sustainability laws in all countries of the Global North in the next five years with binding steps to reduce animal farming; and greater investment in the research and development of crop protein production and plant-protein food supply chains.

As a long-time advocate of the environmental case for plant-based diets, The Vegan Society runs several campaigns and initiatives to bring public and political attention to the issue.