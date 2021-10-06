Fuel crisis and abandoning fossil fuels

| 6th October 2021 |

End the fossil fuel era now!

Flickr
Matt Brown
Zac Goldsmith says the ongoing petrol crisis is a 'good lesson' in the need to end the dependence on fossil fuels.

It’s a pretty good lesson on the need to unhook ourselves from dependence on fossil fuels.

Environment minister Zac Goldsmith has said the ongoing petrol crisis is a “good lesson” in the need for the dependence on fossil fuels to end.

In an interview with The Independent, Lord Goldsmith said queues at petrol stations amid current shortages should serve as a reminder of the need to accelerate the switch to electric vehicles.

The former owner and editor of The Ecologist also dismissed fears the current difficulties could make it harder to achieve political and public backing for an agreement to tackle the climate emergency at the forthcoming Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

Shortages

Lord Goldsmith conceded the petrol shortages represented “a crisis” with serious implications for many businesses and people.

But he added: “I don’t think it damages the momentum we’re seeing in relation to climate. It’s a pretty good lesson on the need to unhook ourselves from dependence on fossil fuels. You’re not seeing the same problems with people who have electric vehicles.”

Lord Goldsmith also condemned sceptics, including within his own Conservative Party, who were organising a “fightback” against the push for net-zero carbon emissions ahead of Cop26.

Politics

The Independent said former ministers Steve Baker and Esther McVey were among a group of rebel Tory MPs, led by Craig Mackinlay, who were mobilising against the costly measures, while ex-chancellor Nigel Lawson had called them “implausible”.

“There are people in society, there are people in the Conservative Party, people in politics, who are sceptical, and who are not supportive of government efforts to secure this transition,” he said.

“I think they’re very much in the minority and I think the science is proving them wrong. Extraordinary events, day to day, are proving them wrong."

Lord Goldsmith also defended Boris Johnson for his commitments on the climate emergency.

He said the prime minister, who has admitted to a conversion from climate scepticism, spoke with “authority … and real passion” on the issue, and that progress in this area had been achieved “because of his intervention”.

This Author 

Trevor Marshallsea is a reporter at PA.

  • China coal stokes climate fire

    Simon Pirani
     | 22nd January 2021
    China’s national and provincial post-Covid recovery packages will put three times as much cash into fossil fuel projects as into renewable energy.

  • The paradox of India’s energy transition

    Brototi Roy
     | 6th January 2021
    India is unable to shake off its ties to coal despite its commitment to renewable energy, giving rise to enormous social and environmental costs.

Donate

The Ecologist has a formidable reputation built on fifty years of investigative journalism and compelling commentary from writers across the world. Now, as we face the compound crises of climate breakdown, biodiversity collapse and social injustice, the need for rigorous, trusted and ethical journalism has never been greater. This is the moment to consolidate, connect and rise to meet the challenges of our changing world. The Ecologist is owned and published by the Resurgence Trust. Support The Resurgence Trust from as little as £1. Thank you. Donate here