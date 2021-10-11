How to combat climate anxiety

6 top tips to combat climate anxiety:

1.Channel your unease into positive action



Worrying about your future is a good sign. It means you have the potential to take action.

Footprint

Though you cannot control climate change, you can control what you personally do about it.

Start with small actions everyday. Apply the principles of “reduce, recycle and reuse” to as much as you can.

2 - Monitor your carbon footprint

Daily activities including electricity usage, vehicle usage and waste disposal generate greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane which make up your carbon footprint.

More greenhouse gas emissions mean a hotter and less hospitable planet.

Fads

While you cannot lower your carbon footprint and solve the climate crisis overnight, you can reassess your lifestyle and actively make changes where you see room to.

You could reduce your wastage of food by only buying as much as you need or cut down on meat consumption or take short showers instead of baths - the list can go on. Use an app or carbon footprint calculator to keep you accountable.

3 - Don’t give in to sustainability fads

Instagram and TikTok are constantly saturated with movements about shifting to supposedly “sustainable” materials like metal tiffins, glass kitchenware, natural fabrics, etc.

Though the intentions behind these trends may appear to be good natured, they are quite possibly cleverly disguised advertisements that could be heavily contributing to financing the latest products.

Doomscrolling

The reality is that there is nothing more sustainable than what you already own. Use items you already have until they stop serving their purpose and only then shift to something more sustainable and longer lasting.

4 - Speak to a professional

It does not help anyone’s anxiety that social media has the tendency to amplify terrifying headlines.

It is quite normal to find oneself doomscrolling when a natural disaster is underway, but it is not normal for a fear of the future to grip your present.

Consider switching off from social media during times of environmental crises and seek assistance from a professional if climate anxiety is getting in the way of your daily life.

Flying

5 - Avoid flying

Flying contributes to an inequality in climate change, in that, a majority of people do not take planes but are still collectively affected by the habits of a frequently flying minority.

The next time you want to jet set on a vacation, consider travelling locally and exploring the natural beauty in your surroundings.

Wherever you can, be mindful to avoid flights, and try other modes of transport instead.

If you must travel internationally and it is possible to do so by train or road, by all means, opt for it because it will be much less polluting than a flight.