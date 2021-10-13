Corporate profiteering in the Niger Delta

The business of oil extraction in Nigeria’s Niger Delta has operated as a deadly mix of corporate profiteering and state backed repression from the very beginning.

The relations of production have followed the patterns of commerce established by western traders and colonial powers - essentially characterised by a wedlock of rapacious profits facilitated by armed military repression - from the early 1950s when oil exploitation gained momentum.

For instance, in 1895 - more than 60 years before the commencement of crude oil export from Nigeria - the British Navy burnt down Brass, a thriving Niger Delta trading site, to secure a palm oil monopoly for the British owned Royal Niger Company. As many as 2,000 people have died in the process.

This series of articles has been published in partnership with Dalia Gebrial and Harpreet Kaur Paul and the Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung in London. It first appeared in a collection titled Perspectives on a Global Green New Deal.

Monopoly

But following independence in 1960, the substitution of the Union Jack for independent Nigeria’s green and white flag did not alter the character of the oil business. Nigeria’s sovereign security forces continued in the same vain.

At no time in the decision-making chain on oil extraction were the indigenous people of the Nigeria Delta, in whose farmlands, rivers and creeks crude oil is found, consulted, considered or valued.

From the start, the partnership was between state and companies, and the drivers were always profit and plunder by any means necessary.

The history of oil exploitation is littered with corporate and state abuses against communities whose only crime is demanding a new and fairer deal.

In 1990, the people of Umuechem community where Shell has extracted crude oil since 1958, went on a peaceful march demanding a new deal from the company and the Nigerian government.

Shell had promised roads, hospitals, schools, electricity and job opportunities when they arrived in the community thirty years earlier. Fast forward three decades, none of the promises had been kept.

Massacre

In its place, the farming and fishing community was exposed to pollution, land grabs and loss of livelihoods.

In response to the peaceful protest of the Umuechem people, Shell made contact with the tactical units of the Nigerian police who burnt everything, killing 100 people in the Umuechem massacre.

Nobody has been held to account. Shell continues to extract crude oil on its terms in Umuechem.