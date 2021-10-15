Trail hunting is 'smokescreen'

“It is a lot easier to portray a smokescreen if you’ve got more than one trail layer operating” and the act of laying a trail “needs to be as plausible as possible…just in case it goes to court”.

Mark Hankinson, 60, of Frampton Farm near Sherbone, was speaking during a private webinar attended by a member of the House of Lords and a former police inspector about how to run legal trail hunts during August 2020. But because of his comments he was charged with intentionally encouraging the unlawful hunting of wild animals with dogs.

Hankinson, director of the Masters of Foxhounds Association (MFHA), was found guilty of an offence under the Serious Crime Act 2007 during a hearing today, Friday 15 October 2021, at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. Hankinson denied encouraging illegal activity. He was fined £1,000 along with a contribution of £2,500 towards legal costs.

Tan Ikram, deputy chief magistrate told the Westminster court: "I am sure that the defendant through his words was giving advice on how to illegally hunt with dogs. In my judgement he was clearly encouraging the mirage of trail laying to act as cover for illegal hunting."

Andy Knott, chief executive of the League Against Cruel Sports, which was the complainant in the case, said the government must immediately strengthen the Hunting Act to stop legal trail hunting being used as a “smokescreen” for illegal hunting in the UK.

The charity, which was instrumental in the Hunting Act 2004 passing the statute books, is now demanding the Act be amended to remove the loopholes that have allowed hunts to keep chasing and killing wildlife such as foxes, stag and hare with dogs.

Dr David John Martin, a vet, gave expert evidence during the trial. He explained that during a trail hunt, a trail layer will spray artificial scent through the countryside, and then hunters with a pack of hounds will pursue.

The videos of the webinar on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 show Mr Hankinson stated: “It is a lot easier to portray a smokescreen if you’ve got more than one trail layer operating” and the act of laying a trail “needs to be as plausible as possible…just in case it goes to court”. The videos were leaked and passed on to Devon and Cornwall Police.