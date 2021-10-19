Tax carbon to fund renewable 'bonanza'

The fact the Green party has chosen now - a time of steeply rising fossil fuel prices - to call for the introduction of a carbon tax may raise eyebrows.

But it is our over-dependence on finite fossil fuels that has got us into this mess. Only a transition away from oil and gas can get us out of it. And the largest survey of climate policy preferences ever, shows the public are with us.

A carbon tax will not only provide a critical lever to help shift the UK towards a clean green economy. Such a tax would also provide a social dividend, especially for those on low incomes.

Cheaper

It could help deliver free home insulation, cheap public transport, and a basic income. A carbon tax is therefore a just tax, protecting those on low incomes.

Our proposal would see the tax begin at £100 per tonne of CO2 released, rising to £500 per tonne by 2030. With the UK set to release around 800 million tonnes of CO2 this year, the tax would immediately generate up to £80 billion a year.

The escalation in the tax up until 2030 would guarantee momentum to the transition and ensure a more consistent tax yield over time as a move towards green energy and technologies takes place.

A key justification for a carbon tax is the fact that just 100 companies have been responsible for three quarters of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions since 1988.

So the big polluters would be the ones targeted and the tax would ultimately render coal, oil and gas financially unviable as cheaper renewable energies rise up to take their place.