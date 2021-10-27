Banks' central role in climate chaos

A growing army of activists has drawn attention to finance’s role in the climate crisis during the past two years.

Hidden away from the spotlight, finance is the quiet enabler behind big polluters’ conspicuous destruction.

It’s only thanks to banks, investors and insurers – providing them with credit, backing and coverage – that fossil fuel firms can continue wreaking havoc on the environment.

Technologies

When it comes to banks, they offer the loans that allow the likes of Shell and ExxonMobil to continue expanding their operations.

This allows them to build new coal mines and drill new oil wells, even as the IEA – a conservative industry body that, by all accounts, is on the side of energy firms – declares that this is incompatible with net-zero claims. And so all of this has created an unlikely new target for activists: central banks.

From Greenpeace paragliders landing on the headquarters of the European Central Bank, to Extinction Rebellion spraying fake oil over the Bank of England, to Koala Kollektiv holding a Best Climate Killer ceremony outside the Bundesbank, these institutions – and the central bankers who lead them – are coming under greater scrutiny.

So why are central bankers under fire? In short, it’s because they set the rules for banks. They have the power to introduce new regulations to penalise banks’ fossil fuel lending.

What’s more, they could encourage this money to go toward new green technologies, projects and jobs instead. The problem is: so far, they haven’t, and that’s why campaigners are turning up the heat, making sure that they’re held accountable for these short-sighted and irresponsible decisions.