Applying the brakes to climate breakdown

The next highest income groups in the remaining 40 per cent of the population - about 3-4 billion - account for another 40 per cent of emissions. So there are plenty of us who can play a role.

Unlike governments, we can have an immediate impact on emissions. We do not need the approval or agreement of those around us before we act and we are unhindered by bureaucracy.

We can immediately slow global heating by cutting CO2 emissions, such as those from flights and our daily car journeys using fossil fuels.

We can also start immediate cooling by reducing our meat and dairy consumption, which reduces emissions of methane. The cooling effect works because methane is short-lived, so every bit of methane in the air that is not replaced reduces the concentration, and hence its warming effect.

In sufficient numbers we can have systemic effects through our influence on government policy.

Finance

Where governments are willing participants, we can provide the social mandate for fair and just policies. This is crucial to ensure that governments know that the climate policies they want to introduce can be introduced without fear of losing power.

For other policies, we can use our voting power to choose the political party with the policies we want for our world, such as an end to fossil fuel subsidies and exploration, a tax on frequent flyers, and much improved public transport. In sufficient numbers we can match the power of the few policy shapers, such as the fossil fuel lobbyists.

Between elections, we also need the kind of democratic reforms provided by citizens’ assemblies, which enable public involvement in decisions that affect them

We can also influence the corporate policy of those that continue to exploit and destroy our natural world for profit.

We can reduce our consumption of fossil fuels associated with our transport and inflict heavy losses on the profits of the fossil fuel corporations – just as we did during COVID-19 restrictions. And we can divest from the 60 banks reported by Banktrack to be continuing to finance the expansion of the fossil fuel industry.

Collective

As the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its Roadmap: “It is ultimately citizens as consumers of energy-related goods and services who shape corporate strategies…”.

Instead of being manipulated by the disinformation and marketing of the fossil fuel industry, as exposed by Greenpeace's Unearthed, we can take back control and make it a society that we want.

We need to grow our numbers to get those majorities. Again, individually and collectively we have a crucial role to play.

There are many people globally who now perceive climate breakdown to be a major threat, but perceiving it and acting upon it are two different things. There are a variety of reasons for inaction. But action can be stimulated by the example of those who have changed their behaviour, so we need to act and talk to friends, family, neighbours and others around us.

Our example demonstrates to those who feel alone and powerless that our actions, though individual, are not isolated but collective and that together they can be worthwhile. It also has the potential to initiate action in those who would act, but only if others do first.

Transformational

Through sharing our experiences of change we can also help remove some of the inertia between intention and action. This is especially true of behaviours that are embedded in every aspect of our daily lives and are more difficult to disentangle.

Sharing experiences can remove obstacles and make it easier for others to act on intentions.

As well as changes in our immediate vicinity, we also want the numbers who are changing their behaviour to reach a critical mass, or tipping point, so the behaviour changes spread throughout the groups we belong to and beyond to larger communities.

Studies show that in some instances only a minority of people need to change a behaviour for it to gather momentum and produce large-scale changes across their group. In an experimental study on tipping points in social convention, just 25 per cent of the group were needed to adopt a naming convention for it to become the norm.

Perhaps one of the most inspiring examples of the transformational effect of just a few individuals is the ending of footbinding in China, where grassroots action succeeded where top-down policies had failed.

While some transformations can be more lengthy, others are rapid. One study showed that electricity customers failed to reduce their consumption even though they knew it would reduce their bills and help the environment. But learning that their neighbours were doing better than themselves produced an immediate reduction in consumption.

We need the substantial changes that some of us are already making in our lives to spread, so we need to be visible in our local groups and online. We need to talk to those around us. If one person we each know changes one thing, it’s a start.

To accelerate the process of change Our World Together provides resources to help people to act and pledge and the means to increase the visibility of actions.

It will be possible to view the counts of people pledging in local towns or cities, for example, view those who have referred the most people to pledge, and see the best in group globally.

Other pledge counts include age groups and occupations, such as teachers, musicians and sportspeople. Knowing how others are doing can spur competition, so best in group lists, pledge certificates and posters can be downloaded to share on social media or display anywhere.

Empowerment

The aim is to nudge people to action by providing information on what others are doing, just as it happened in the study of electricity use above. Anything that works is all that matters, so feel free to be a part of the process of growing our numbers and provide feedback on ways to increase them.

When the necessity arises, we can, and do, rise to the challenge. This was evident from our achievements and ability to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is now an opportunity like no other. We have the chance to take part in defending hundreds of millions of people and billions of species and habitats from annihilation.

We should not be distracted by new national pledges to reduce emissions, nor by the success of court cases: these may take a while to have an effect, and are likely to be insufficient on their own.

Now is the time to pool our resources to do everything we can in this climate emergency, individually and collectively. So whatever other climate action we may take, let's also be the solution, make pledges, be visible and spread change.

And at a personal level, by acting we take back control and gain a sense of empowerment and hope. It reduces climate anxiety. We begin to see a different world is possible and that, together, we can shift mountains.

This Author

Monica Croucher is a co-founder of Our World Together, a non-profit organisation with the aim of empowering people, individually and collectively, to tackle the climate crisis.