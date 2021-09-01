'Code red' not greenwash

Hundreds of Extinction Rebellion protestors are gathering in Parliament Square today at 12 noon to accuse the government of greenwash and hypocrisy and to alert the public to the UK Government’s failure to tell the truth about the climate crisis.

The campaigners will listen as speakers in Parliament Square "expose the hypocrisy of the government’s greenwashing policies and its shocking level of inaction on the climate crisis" and then march along Whitehall to Downing Street.

The procession will move on to the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, calling on the government to stop all new fossil fuel investment, and to come clean on the crisis facing humanity.

Green-light

The protestors will be accompanied by a giant box of greenwashing powder, a human washing line of green T Shirts spelling out “greenwash” and “hypocrisy”, and a samba band, whilst carrying flags and banners emblazoned with "stop the greenwash now" and "no future in fossil fuels".

Joanna Gill, a 49 year-old teacher from Oxford, will join the action. She said: “It’s clear from the extreme weather we’re seeing all over the world that the climate crisis is already here and will only get worse.

“Our government is saying the right things but at the same time pursuing policies that will make our target of reaching net zero completely impossible. I want the government to be honest with us about the severity of the crisis and the speed and scale of action needed to avoid the worst effects.”

Campaigners point to the perceived hypocrisy of ministers, such as Business and Energy Minister, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who said “we need to urgently end our reliance on fossil fuels” while at the same time being part of a government which issues new licences for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea and refuses to block the development of the huge Cambo oil and gas field near Shetland.