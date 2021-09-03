There are often fewer trees in neighbourhoods where residents are black people or other people of colour, or those with lower incomes in the US.

The not-for-profit group American Forests has created a system to track these imbalances, and has already calculated the results in Houston, Detroit, Seattle and other urban areas.

It partners with local communities, nonprofits and governments to use the data to drive plantings, in synchrony with a broader environmental justice movement across the country and world.

Pollution

The Tree Equity Score incorporates factors like population density, income and employment, race and ethnicity, age, satellite data on tree cover, and surface temperature. The approach was developed in Rhode Island as part of a United States Climate Alliance state learning lab.

“Racism and other forms of discrimination [continue to play] a role in where trees are located, [which] impacts the health and wellbeing of communities along racial and economic lines,” said Amelia Rose, executive director of Groundwork Rhode Island (RI), which partners with American Forests.

American Forests defines tree equity as having enough trees in an area so that everyone can experience the health, climate and economic benefits.

Trees cool and clean the air, lowering risks for heat-related and respiratory illness. They filter out water pollution, reduce flooding, cut energy bills, sequester carbon and benefit mental health, among other traits. People in neighbourhoods with fewer trees are generally exposed to more heat, pollution and stress.

Data-driven

Inequities in US tree cover are often the aftermath of housing discrimination.

Through the racist real estate practice of redlining in the 1930s, federal officials labelled black neighbourhoods “risky” investments, preventing potential homebuyers from receiving mortgages.

This underinvestment resulted in less greenery and more pavement in black neighbourhoods and other communities of colour.

A 2020 study found that formerly redlined neighbourhoods are now up to 7°C hotter in summer. Previously redlined tracts are more likely to be lower-income and to have black or LatinX residents, who experience related health disparities.

I asked Jeremy Hoffman, co-author of the redlining study, for his thoughts on American Forests’ Tree Equity Scores. He said this data-driven approach “makes total sense”.

Canopy

It “may help cities efficiently disburse [limited resources] to achieve maximum impact on things like reducing heat islands, improving mental health, and providing economic opportunities for [existing residents].”