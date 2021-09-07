Can land as carbon sink save us?

Land-based climate mitigation and adaptation is fast becoming a central theme in the response to the climate crisis.

Corporations and governments are hoping land can sequester millions of tonnes of carbon, to offset their still rising emissions and help us reach ‘net zero’ climate targets.

The UK Committee on Climate Change suggested last year 40 percent of the country’s mitigation targets could be met by carbon sequestration - or so called ‘negative emissions technologies’ (NETs).

This series of articles has been published in partnership with Dalia Gebrial and Harpreet Kaur Paul and the Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung in London. It first appeared in a collection titled Perspectives on a Global Green New Deal.

Problematic

Shell, ENI and Heathrow airport have all made big commitments to achieving net zero via land based carbon offsets.

This increasing reliance on carbon sequestration is itself a result of the major failure of industrialised country governments for more than three decades to put in place the structural changes needed to reduce emissions in all sectors - fossil fuels and the industrial food system which contributes anywhere between 30 percent and 50 percent of GHGs with its huge fertiliser use, contribution to deforestation and international trade.

Carbon offsets are a major red herring, but even just the large scale use of land for climate mitigation can be problematic.

How land is used, by whom and for what purpose are deeply political, not technical issues that movements for food sovereignty and land justice especially in the global south have been grappling with for decades.

Recognition

These movements have made important gains in getting recognition of their collective rights to land and territories via international Human Rights instruments such as the UN Declaration on the Right of Peasants, UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and historical agreements such as the International Conference on Agrarian Reform.

But now land based climate policies imposed from above can pose grave threats to these rights by unleashing a new wave of land grabbing through enclosures for conservation projects but also via the commodification and integration of nature into financial markets – what we call the financialization of nature.

Almost all of the plans for ‘net zero’ not only deflect action further but also require eye watering areas of land.

Estimates of the land required globally to deploy bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) range from 100 million to 3,000 million hectares.