Hydroponics are not organic

Innovations in agriculture, especially those that sound particularly techy, often attract attention, financial investment and political soundbites. Hydroponics is one such innovation that has garnered a lot of interest in recent years.

It involves the growing of plants in artificial closed systems without soil. Plant nutrition is provided under tightly controlled conditions via carefully optimised nutrient solutions, which lead to drastic reductions in the amount of energy required to grow plants, and minimal losses of nutrients and waste.

In theory, hydroponic production can be carried out anywhere, including vertically to save space, and in the middle of cities to eliminate food miles.

Given its apparent eco-credentials, there have been strong calls for hydroponics to be accepted under organic standards. But the Soil Association thinks this would take organic in the wrong direction, and is calling for the international organic movement to prohibit hydroponics in organic agriculture.

Organic production is about the interconnectivity of vital living ecosystems – it is a regenerative form of agriculture that both takes from and gives back to the soil. In fact, starting with the soil is at the heart of organic.

It’s rooted in the principle that healthy soil is essential for healthy crops, animals, people, and our environment, so it’s hard to see how a soil-less system could claim a rightful place in the organic movement.

Organic Agriculture is a production system that sustains the health of soils, ecosystems, and people. It relies on ecological processes, biodiversity and cycles adapted to local conditions, rather than the use of inputs with adverse effects.

Organic Agriculture combines tradition, innovation, and science to benefit the shared environment and promote fair relationships and good quality of life for all involved.

There is, however, no doubt that hydroponics is a welcome departure from conventional pesticide-intensive agriculture and could have a significant place in a more sustainable food future. Indeed, we will need to see a whole suite of solutions to address the challenges we face.