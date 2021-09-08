The social impacts of glacial melts

The climate crisis and current Covid-19 pandemic has presented the opportunity to rethink how we address poverty, economic injustice and the climate crisis - even at the cost of having exposed the thin margins on which the global economic order runs, and how it is devoid of the capacity to deal with shocks and uncertainties.

Way back in 1920, the Indigenous peoples of the sacred Tsum Valley in the foothills of the northwest Nepal Himalaya made a collective commitment for the conservation of biodiversity and culture of their local area for the benefit of the many generations to come.

The valley residents were gearing up for centennial celebrations to reaffirm and renew the commitments in a cultural festival to be organised in April 2020. They were forced to postpone the event until further notice due to Covid-19.

This series of articles has been published in partnership with Dalia Gebrial and Harpreet Kaur Paul and the Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung in London. It first appeared in a collection titled Perspectives on a Global Green New Deal.

Melting

While they have always remained the custodians of nature, a much greater threat looms large – the threat of climate change – with the prospect of displacing them and their culture entirely.

Around 1.9 billion people across the South Asian subcontinent depend upon Himalayan glaciers for drinking water, agriculture and energy. Due to climate change, these glaciers are melting twice as fast as they were in the year 2000.

Some parts of the Himalayan region are warming fast, three times faster than the global average.

In 2019, a comprehensive climate change study focused on the Hindu Kush, Himalaya found that even if global collective action can contain the temperature rise to 1.5°C, at least one third of the Himalayan glaciers would melt by the end of this century.

At the current rate of global greenhouse emission and warming, the Himalayas could lose two thirds of its glaciers by 2100.

Scarcity

Glacial lake outburst floods will wash away people and infrastructure in the mountain slopes with more frequent floods (in the already fragile region) until around 2050, increasing river discharge.

In the longer term, we will see persistent droughts with glacier-less mountains and water-less rivers. Scores of villages in the Himalayas have already been forced to relocate elsewhere due to scarcity of water.

One example is residents of Dhye village in Mustang District of Nepal. The village people have historically adjusted their agriculture-based livelihood to an arid environment and have been balancing their material needs within nature’s limits. However, climate change has rendered their livelihoods more difficult.