Blue imaginaries for Green New Deals

Marine scientists, environmental economists, and politicians have argued that a global Green New Deal should meaningfully include the ocean.

Proposals for a ‘blue new deal,’ or a ‘teal deal’ would integrate land- and sea-based initiatives.

Advocates of an oceanic new deal indicate a number of areas where environmental sustainability and economic gain could be achieved, and “good paying, union jobs” created.

This series of articles has been published in partnership with Dalia Gebrial and Harpreet Kaur Paul and the Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung in London. It first appeared in a collection titled Perspectives on a Global Green New Deal.

Justice

These include emissions-cutting measures in marine transportation, sustainable fisheries management, aquaculture, and marine habitat protection. There is much to like about a global blue new deal.

As an interdisciplinary group of scientists, environmental economists, and geographers explained in Conservation Letters earlier this year, incorporating the ocean into visions of an environmentally stable future would first require a change in our ocean imaginary.

Rather than viewing the oceans “as climate change aggressors (e.g., sea level rise) or victims (e.g., coral reef decline)” a ‘teal deal’ necessitates that we would first “recognize oceans as an integral part of climate solutions”. This focus on possibility rather than catastrophe is refreshing.

Moreover, a blue new deal presents an opportunity to understand the oceans beyond binary terms as risky or at risk - and to see them as deeply connected to land-based human activities and social and economic value systems.

And, the blue new deal focuses more astutely on issues of social justice and inequality than the recent spate of proposals, anchored in various nations, for the development of the ‘blue economy.’

Interconnection

However, we want to flag three significant and related risks of a global blue (or teal) new deal as it has been discussed in political and environmental circles and as it manifests in associated ocean imaginaries.

The first is linked to the discourses of global good that permeate blue new deal language.

The high seas and their resources - as well as the resources of the international seabed - have been codified into international law as being for the benefit of “all mankind”.

The global ocean, its living inhabitants, and its nonliving resources are often viewed as just that: part of what the UN Convention on the Law of the Seas (UNCLOS) calls the “heritage of all mankind” and part of a global common.