Environmentalism now live streaming

The world's first live investigative journalism programme Rivercide has inspired children at a youth group to make their own video diary of their research into the pollution of the River Wye.

The show, hosted by environmental campaigner George Monbiot and award winning director Franny Abrahams, was broadcast independently and soon after the Redbrook Youth Group asked The Ecologist to publish its own report.

Emily, the 12-year-old director and editor wanted the voice of her generation to be heard on this issue and wanted to help make a difference.

She was already fairly fluent in using the CapCut video-editing app on her phone and undertook to lead the whole process.

Based on the voiceover text, she researched and found suitable graphics, and as you can see from the video, a whole load of young people were very keen to get involved: presenting, in the water, recording voiceover, music and artwork.

Jessica concludes the video by saying: “We need to keep the river safe for all the plants, for the animals and for us.”

Redbrook is in Gloucestershire, on the banks of the Wye, just below Monmouth. The Youth Group only started in May, operating under the wing of Redbrook Church.

During lockdown, many of the young people had been part of the Tie Dye Nativity film, which was featured in BBC national Breakfast News. This had inspired an interest in making more videos.

Redbrook Church has environmental commitment and is registered as an EcoChurch.

