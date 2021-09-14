Climate migration is a feminist issue

Climate breakdown continues to exact a signicant toll on people’s lives, livelihoods and communities with weather-related disasters becoming more frequent and intense.

Almost 25 million people had been displaced last year alone by 1,900 disasters spanning 140 countries and territories - the highest figure recorded since 2012. That equates to roughly one person being displaced every second.

These risks are increasing, and climate breakdown is an additional layer to the multiple vulnerabilities already faced by people of varying genders, races, sexualities and ages.

This series of articles has been published in partnership with Dalia Gebrial and Harpreet Kaur Paul and the Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung in London. It first appeared in a collection titled Perspectives on a Global Green New Deal.

Inequalities

Climate-induced displacement is not gender neutral. Women in all their diversities are disproportionately affected due to existing structural and systemic inequalities. Six out of 10 of the poorest people in the world are women.

They bear the brunt of unpaid care work, and earn less than men for work of equal value.

And despite many advances on gender equality initiatives globally, many disparities remain both in developing and developed countries because of ingrained government policies, economic constraints and social norms.

Women continue to have limited access to resources, rights, mobility, and their voices are muted in shaping decisions and influencing policy.

Women are hit by a triple whammy when disasters strike. Already poor and marginalized, more women than men lose their lives not due to physical differences but to social and traditional constructs such as restrictive clothing, being the designated caregiver in the family, or restrained mobility without the company of a male relative.

Colonialism

These constructs limit women’s abilities to protect themselves in the aftermath of disasters.

While seeking refuge in ‘safer’ ground, they face many other inequalities in accessing their fundamental human rights, social protection, and face systemic gender-based violence such as trafficking and other forms of bonded labour.

Proposals that aim to spur systemic transformations in the economy and environment in some of the world’s richest but heavily polluting countries through Green New Deal (GND) are capturing the imagination of many the world over.

But for any GND to be truly relevant, it must commit to changing the rules of the game not just within rich countries’ own borders, but must extend to correcting the injustices of centuries of colonial plunder.