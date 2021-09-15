Rewilding has become an investment

A new partnership between the charity Trees for Life and Triodos Bank aims to raise £2 million to part-fund the world’s first rewilding centre in the Scottish Highlands between Loch Ness and the Isle of Skye.

Triodos Bank, a part of Europe’s leading sustainable bank, is offering investors the opportunity to invest directly in a rewilding charity for the first time. Investors can take advantage of a bond offer on the Triodos Crowdfunding platform from as little as £50.

Steve Micklewright, chief executive of Trees for Life, said: “The new Triodos bond offer is a unique opportunity to invest in an exciting, positive and much-needed initiative.

Biodiversity

"Funds raised will ensure we can establish Dundreggan Rewilding Centre as a beacon of hope for the restoration of nature on a large scale across Scotland, tackling climate breakdown, creating green jobs and volunteering opportunities, and reconnecting people with nature.”

The new Rewilding Centre at the Trees for Life Dundreggan estate in Glenmoriston will showcase the recovery of nature and allow visitors to explore wild landscapes, discover Gaelic culture and learn about the region’s unique wildlife all year round.

The £6 million attraction is expected to open to the public in spring 2023 and welcome over 70,000 visitors annually by 2030. The centre will also boost the rural economy through at least 15 new local jobs.

An all-weather visitor centre, café and events space will act as the gateway to fully accessible trails, child-friendly forest experiences and more adventurous walks, while an accessible accommodation space will allow for longer educational and volunteering stays.

Diana Gerry, corporate finance manager at Triodos Bank UK, said: “We know that many people across the country have a passion for protecting the UK’s native wildlife and are interested in seeing how rewilding can play a part in tackling the climate emergency and biodiversity loss.

Coalition

"With a £50 minimum investment, this bond offer is accessible to a wide range of investors and supporters, giving them the opportunity to align their money with a love for nature, make returns and support an innovative and inspiring charity. We’re really pleased to be helping Trees for Life in bringing about the world’s first rewilding centre.”

Today, only sparse patches of the original forest remain and much of its wildlife – including capercaillie, red squirrel, golden eagle and crested tit – have also suffered significant declines.

Trees for Life is dedicated to rewilding the Highlands and restoring the native Caledonian Forest that once covered much of Scotland. It plans to increase woodland cover at Dundreggan alone from 26 percent to 41 percent over the next 10 years.