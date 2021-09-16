Climate policy at the US border

The drought had already set in when sixteen year old Juan de Leon Gutiérrez left Tizamarte, Guatemala, to go to the United States in April 2019.

The coffee plants were dying where he had worked in the fields for $3 per day. The family was rationing and only eating one meal per day. Juan was hoping to join his brother.

He had told his mother, Transito: “Mommy, I am going to cross over the border and I will send you money. It may not be every day, but I will when I can.”

This series of articles has been published in partnership with Dalia Gebrial and Harpreet Kaur Paul and the Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung in London. It first appeared in a collection titled Perspectives on a Global Green New Deal.

Microcosm

Even so, Transito didn’t want her teenage son to go to the US. Hardship and even death had long been part of Washington’s deterrence strategy on its southern border.

Juan was not alone. As more people are being displaced in Central America the border policy in the US is quickly becoming its climate policy.

Between 2017 and 2019, twelve other families facing similar circumstances had departed Tizamarte for the US. And the intensifying droughts in Tizamarte is but a microcosm of a larger Central American problem.

The area known as ‘the dry corridor’ extends over Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and beyond. Here, 1.4 million people are now at risk of hunger due to a combination of drought and torrential rain and floods.

Eight in ten households were resorting to “crisis coping mechanisms,” according to the World Food Programme (WFP). More than 25 percent could not afford a basic market food basket, and 30 percent of those who have migrated from the dry corridor cited weather as their main reason.

Catastrophic

In Central America, as climate scientist Chris Castro puts it: “The wet gets wetter, the dry gets drier, the rich get richer, the poor get poorer. Everything gets more extreme.”

The term “catastrophic convergence,” coined by sociologist Christian Parenti in his book Tropic of Chaos: Climate Change and the New Geography of Violence, captures well what Castro was describing.

As in many places around the world, today’s ecological disruption exacerbates already-existing and long-standing economic and political crises that have already pushed people to the furthest brink.

In Guatemala the catastrophic convergence is vivid.

The country has long had a system more beholden to economic oligarchies - both multinational corporate and local elite), and its structural political and economic precarity can be traced in many ways to the United States.