A just vision for climate migration

A world wracked by climate violence is a landscape of displacement. Rising seas shaving coastlines. Farmlands depleted by saltwater and extreme heat. Encroaching deserts.

Coastal communities pummelled by cyclones. Ancestral territories deemed unlivable by extreme temperatures.

In eastern Africa, from Djibouti to Mozambique, millions have been displaced by torrential rains, droughts, and cyclones.

This series of articles has been published in partnership with Dalia Gebrial and Harpreet Kaur Paul and the Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung in London. It first appeared in a collection titled Perspectives on a Global Green New Deal.

Displacement

In the Pacific, where low-lying island nations are particularly vulnerable to sea level rise, preliminary research suggests that people in over two thirds of households in Tuvalu and Kiribati would consider migration as a response to environmental shocks.

In Central Asia, environmental transformations have been documented as strong contributory factors in the movement of millions.

In 2017, nearly 68.5 million people around the world were displaced - a third by extreme weather.

From the World Bank to the United Nations, various institutions predict that between tens of millions to up to a billion people could be displaced by climate change within the next three decades.

But even these estimated figures are likely to be undercounts, given the often intricate ways in which climatic factors intertwine with others with negative consequences.

Injustice

In addition to being a direct driver of movement through intensified extreme weather events - typhoons, floods, forest fires, the slow violence of climate change is an injustice multiplier, accelerating other deprivations and drivers of movement.

So in a reality of escalating climate-induced migration, what do justice-centred approaches to displacement look like? One possible approach calls for an almost paradoxical double-right: the right to stay, and the right to move.

The right to stay:

The opposite of displacement is emplacement: rooted connection within a territory, which requires the conditions necessary to reproduce life in it.

Yet, increasing fragility driven by climate violence has led to many communities being displaced in situ.

Loss of place, and its life-giving environment, leaves communities stranded in their own territories without the ability to sustain their livelihoods.

Resettlement and migration are often forwarded as a mitigation strategy, but what social, economic and political protections are needed for communities to live with dignity in their own homes?