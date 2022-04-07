UN scientists have called for an end to the fossil fuel age, as a new report warns immediate action is needed to curb dangerous climate change.

Meeting goals agreed by countries to limit temperature rises to 1.5C or below 2C to avoid the worst impacts of climate change requires rapid, deep and immediate greenhouse gas emissions cuts in all areas, a new UN report says.

And it calls for “substantial reductions” in the use of fossil fuels to curb emissions.

Droughts

While there are signs of action, the world is heading for more than 3C of global warming, scientists from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warn.

Jim Skea, co-chair of the team behind the report, said the world was “definitely not on track” to limit warming to 1.5C, beyond which scientists warn increasingly severe floods, droughts, hits to crop yields, rising seas and wildlife die-offs are expected.

The report “concludes that unless there are immediate and deep emission reductions across all sectors, limiting warming to 1.5C will be beyond reach”, he warned.

And he said: “We know what to do, we know how to do it, and now it’s up to us to take action.”

Jan Christoph Minx, from the University of Leeds and one of the report’s authors, said: “We really need to change course, we need to end the age of fossil fuels and enter an age of climate policy. This has not happened yet.”

Clashes

As the UN science body released the third part of its sixth assessment report, detailling the solutions to climate change, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres described it as a “file of shame” of empty pledges made by countries so far, and accused governments of lying over the action they were taking.

“Climate promises and plans must be turned into reality and action now. It is time to stop burning our planet and start investing in the abundant renewable energy all around us,” he urged.

The report, which draws on 18,000 studies and sources, pitches scientific findings on climate change into an already heated debate over energy supplies and costs prompted by rising oil and gas prices amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In the UK, the government will set out a new energy strategy on Thursday with expectations of support for offshore wind and new nuclear reactors, but not cheap onshore wind, amid clashes over whether to speed up the shift away from oil and gas or boost domestic fossil fuel supplies.

Hemantha Withanage, chair of Friends of the Earth International, based in Sri Lanka, said: "We cannot betray the promise of a 1.5 degree warming threshold.

Responsibility

If the IPCC’s WG3 report does not contain any mitigation pathways that keep us from overshooting 1.5 degrees within the constraints of the current economic paradigm, that is only proof that this economic system is incompatible with life on Earth.