Protecting our right to protest

The future that confronts younger generations seems extremely perilous, with the climate crisis already upon us while fossil fuel burning increases globally.

Older generations compound this injustice by suggesting that it is the young who must surrender their youth to campaigning for climate action.

This article first appeared in the latest issue of Resurgence and Ecologist magazine - available here.

Barack Obama, once ‘leader of the free world’, famously said: “To all the young people out there – I want you to stay angry. I want you to stay frustrated… Gird yourself for a marathon, not a sprint.”

Absurdities

And in this very moment Boris Johnson, the prime minister, and his Conservative government have decided to introduce the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

So young people now have to gird themselves for a spell in prison if they take part in the most basic forms of climate protest.

People now have to sacrifice time that should be spent learning, or hanging out, to protest for the right to protest for a future without being arrested and thrown into prison. This is a triple injustice.

David Renton is a practising barrister and the author of the forthcoming book Against the Law (Repeater, 2022).

He described some of the absurdities of the Policing Bill (as it has become known) in an article for The Ecologist online, and his arguments were picked up when the proposed legislation was in the House of Lords. We went back to him and asked, is the bill as bad as it seems?

Disruption

“This is a huge bill. It is 300 pages long and has sections dealing with such diverse topics such as traffic, youth justice and the removal of information from electronic devices,” he told Resurgence & Ecologist. “One of its effects will be to change the policing of protests more dramatically than any other legislation for decades.”

Recently I had a private conversation with a senior police officer serving with the Metropolitan Police. He told me that dealing with Extinction Rebellion (XR) protesters who had been arrested was the easiest work he had done since joining the force and that there were already ample powers to deal with protests.

Indeed, the police policing the protesters against the Policing Bill in Bristol a few months ago were conspicuous by their absence. So, you have to ask, do frontline police officers need or want these new legal powers?

Renton makes a similar observation. “Few police officers have called for these extra powers. A number of senior officers, most of them retired, have actually spoken out against the bill. The sense is that this is all about politicians wanting to be seen to look tough, and courting our right-wing press.