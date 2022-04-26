'Ban ads for climate bads'

Is advertising about to have a climate 'call-out moment' - and ads for polluting products quickly become unacceptable? Yes, if the findings of a new poll on UK attitudes to advertising is anything to go by.

The advertising industry has been in the dock already for sexism, pushing gambling addiction and promoting junk food to children.

But has largely ducked responsibility for increasing demand for environmentally harmful products like SUVs, flights and red meat.

Emergency

Awareness seems to be building in the wider population that such adverts are irresponsible and new checks and balances are needed.

In particular, and following the trajectory of the campaign to end tobacco adverts, there appears to be an understanding that ending such adverts for climate-damaging products and services is likely to be a more effective action than merely adding warnings.

Even more interesting given the ubiquity of advertising are the high levels of general dissatisfaction with the industry, and the significant number of people who would rather see no adverts at all.

In a new, nationally representative survey of UK public attitudes, more than two thirds of UK adults said that they would restrict the advertising of environmentally harmful products.

The findings reflect growing levels of public concern over the climate crisis. Seven out of ten in the same survey said that the term ‘climate emergency’ was an appropriate, or even understated, way of describing climate change.

Curb

As well as general attitudes to advertising, people were asked which sort of environmentally harmful products in particular they believed should face curbs on their advertising.

Nearly half of UK adults favour restrictions on adverts for highly polluting cars, most of which are SUVs, and one third support restricting ads for air travel.

Both SUV-type cars and flights are, of course, major contributors to increasing global carbon emissions, and advertising has been directly linked to an increase in sales for both.

The survey was conducted by Opinium Research for the New Weather Institute and Badvertising campaign just before publication of the latest climate science from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The IPCC report spoke about the urgent need to curb energy demand and switch to less polluting forms of transport.