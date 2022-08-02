The loss of Lovelock

The news that James Lovelock has died has reverberated around the media. This is no surprise since the importance of his life’s work has been compared to that of Charles Darwin’s.

He was an inventor of a number of important scientific instruments, well summarised in his Wikipedia entry. But his most widely acknowledged contribution, of course, was revealed in his book Gaia, A new look at life on earth, published in 1979: he boldly stated that life on earth is a ‘superorganism’ that creates the very conditions for its own well-being.

The Gaian view is that cooperation between living organisms and their environment is the organising principle that created favourable conditions for life on earth to thrive. Whilst Darwinian competition is acknowledged in the Gaia hypothesis, it is not the dominant principle.

Heresy

How did Lovelock’s intellectual journey start? In 1961, he was engaged by NASA to work with its Viking space program to try and develop instruments that could determine whether other planets in our solar system, such as Mars, could support life.

He concentrated on analysing the composition of the gases in its atmosphere, and he soon found that they were in a chemically stable equilibrium, with an abundance of carbon dioxide, but with very little oxygen or methane. He soon concluded that this hinted at an absence of life on Mars.

He then started looking at our home planet. By contrast, the mixture of the gases in the earth's atmosphere, with a substantial proportion of oxygen, was strongly indicative of the presence of life.

Lovelock then came up with a bold hypothesis: Life on earth itself, in all its vast diversity, may have created appropriate conditions for its own well-being.

Like with all unorthodox scientific propositions, there was no shortage of opponents. Darwinists such as Richard Dawkins, author of the highly publicised book, The Selfish Gene, swiped at Lovelock, writing that "the Gaia hypothesis is at base teleological, as it sets out with the premise that the biosphere and life contained within it, works collaboratively to maintain optimal conditions for itself".

Surely this was scientific heresy. What force could possibly be at work to achieve such outcomes?

Breakthroughs

But Lovelock was not deflated by this sort of criticism. Instead, he wrote a further book, The Ages of Gaia, 1988, in which he subtly refined his definition of Gaia, toning down the suggestion that life alone regulates the earth system for itself.

He broadened his thesis, coupling together the biosphere and the geosphere, which includes the rocks and minerals on earth, proposing that they jointly comprise the dynamic, self-regulatory earth system.

This modified Gaia theory was formally agreed at a conference attended by a thousand scientists, resulting in the Amsterdam Declaration, 2001, which states: "The Earth System behaves as a single, self-regulating system comprised of physical, chemical, biological and human components." This statement has become the basis the new discipline of Earth Systems Science.