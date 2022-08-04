Vegan vehicles: the future of cars?

Eleven car manufacturing companies signed the COP26 declaration on accelerating the transition to 100 percent zero emission cars and vans in 2021.

By signing the declaration, these companies made a commitment to “work towards all sales of new cars and vans being zero emission globally by 2040, and by no later than 2035 in leading markets”.

Read the full report from the Vegan Society.

Car manufacturers have a responsibility to invest in sustainable technologies and make environmentally friendly changes to their manufacturing process.

Consumers

Transitioning to fully electric cars is perhaps one of the most effective ways for the industry to achieve the rapid changes demanded by the climate crisis.

But this should not be the end-point in the car manufacturers’ journey towards sustainability. We must also consider the impact on the environment from the use of animals in the car manufacturing process.

The Vegan Society has now published a report on the use of animals by car manufacturers.

Using the survey platform Attest, The Vegan Society sent out an anonymous survey to 750 people asking them for their views on car manufacturing.

The questions were designed to understand the ethical and environmental views of consumers and gain insight into consumer demand for vegan cars.

Trend

Animals are used throughout the car manufacturing process, from cow and bull leather seats to sheep fats used to vulcanise tyres and lubricate metals.

Using animals in the manufacturing process of cars is widespread, unnecessary and unsustainable.

The animal products used are often ‘by-products’ of the animal agricultural industry, a major contributor to the climate crisis. Often, it takes the skins of several cows to line the interior of a single car.

Sustainable alternatives utilising plants and recycled materials are being experimented with by large car brands, including Mercedes Benz and Ford, both of which are signatories of the COP26 declaration on zero-emission cars.

Sustainability is emerging as a major trend in the automotive industry, with consumers increasingly interested in more environmentally friendly cars.