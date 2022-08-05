Tax oil and gas

There is understandable outrage as the announcements of record profits of the oil and gas corporations coincide with unpayable energy bills.

Profiteering is always repugnant but profiteering at the expensive of families whose children are going hungry is simply intolerable in a civilized society.

As Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary general, Tweeted: "It is immoral for oil & gas companies to be making record profits from the current energy crisis on the backs of the poorest, at a massive cost to the climate. I urge all governments to tax these excessive profits & use the funds to support the most vulnerable people."

Denialists

This irrefutable moral case explains why Rishi Sunak, the former UK chancellor, committed such a dramatic u-turn over a windfall tax back in May.

But a closer look at the so-called "temporary targeted energy profits levy" shows that it is anything but an attempt to bring super-normal profits into the public purse.

The windfall tax as introduced by Sunak includes a loophole allowing a 90 percent rebate for their profits if companies promise to reinvest in more fossil fuels.

And since this exemption is not available for investment in renewables, the tax change literally encourages fossil investments in the middle of a climate emergency.

Climate denialists have simply lost the war in the face of daily evidence of climate breakdown - but they are still fighting skirmishes and using their massive resources to distort public debate.

Demise

So we hear nonsense about gas being a ‘transition’ fuel and see BP still trying to brand themselves as being somehow "beyond petroleum".

The facts expose this for the deceit it is. The reality is that BP is spending $3.5 billion of its massive profits buying back its own shares. It claims that it will spend $2.5 billion on low carbon energy globally - but in reality only spent $361 million in the first half of 2022.

And then we have journalists who have bought the fossil line about their profits already being shared with us all because our pension funds are the golden shareholders.

This ignores the fact that some of the largest pension funds in the world are rapidly divesting themselves of fossil shareholdings, including ABP, Aviva, and New York state. The pension funds have understood that net zero targets mean fossil fuels have no future. Journalists? Not so much, it seems.