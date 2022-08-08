Tool use has never been reported in pigs. Until now. Scientists observing Visayan warty pigs in Paris in 2019 observed the animals using bark to dig for food and to help them construct nests. This led the scientist and her team to publish the first ever report of tool use in pigs.

While extraordinary, what is really surprising is that this behaviour had never been reported before. Pigs are widely recognised to be highly intelligent and have many of the traits associated with tool use. Now we are witnessing them demonstrating behaviours long thought to be the preserve of humans and other great apes.

Since we domesticated pigs 9,000 years ago, they have become an important part of our diets, clothing, and even our medicine. Humans consume more than a billion pigs each year, but few people spend more than a brief passing moment with them in modern life.

Sensitive

Today, they are largely locked away and out of view, in barren industrialised or rudimental agricultural worlds. Yet, those who do share time with them often remark upon their considerable intelligence, their cognitive abilities -which are said to exceed those of dogs - and emotions which are described as not unlike our own.

In the UK, ten million pigs are slaughtered for food each year. Many of these pigs spend their lives on factory farms, deprived of the ability to express natural behaviours, where cutting off piglets’ tails without anaesthesia or pain relief to prevent stress-induced tail biting is common practice.

Growing unease with the ethics of supporting this industry is one of the factors driving more people to consume less meat.

Yet there’s another population of pigs less spoken of who are suffering and dying behind closed doors, the thousands used each year in research and testing in British laboratories, most commonly subjected to tests that attempt to demonstrate the safety, quality or effectiveness of medicines and other products.

Guidelines set out that in the UK new drugs are tested in two species of animals, one of which cannot be a rodent. This is therefore often pigs, dogs or monkeys. These sensitive animals may be force-fed or injected with a substance, sometimes daily for weeks or even months, before being killed and dissected.