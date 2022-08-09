The rights of rivers

Perched on the dusty bank of the River Avon at Conham River Park just a few kilometres east of Bristol city centre, Becca Blease points to the treeline above her head.

A Green woodpecker flies past, its characteristic ‘bouncy’ flight pattern making it easy to spot, while two damselflies skim the surface of the glossy water in front of us.

This article first appeared in The Bristol Cable.

Blease is an environmental campaigner who has been working to get this section of the Avon, which carves its way between Conham River Park and Eastwood Farm, a type of classification called Bathing Water Status.

Pollution

If approved, this status would place a legal duty on the government to monitor the river quality in this area and publish information to the public about how safe it is for wild swimming.

But Bristol City Council has recently cast doubts on the campaign, citing local by-laws to justify blocking Becca’s application.

These laws, which ban wild swimming between the harbourside and Hanham Locks near Keynsham, will be reviewed, but not for a couple of years, according to the local authority.

Due to this uncertainty, Blease is changing course by exploring other ways to protect the Avon from further pollution that don’t just focus on river pollution as an issue for human health, but also the river’s health.

“I’m now looking for a recourse to stand up for the river itself, to give it a voice and to stop the damaging practices against it,” she said.

Corporations

Untreated sewage and farmland run-off entering UK rivers has climbed up the political agenda in recent years.

Last year, the Bristol Cable revealed that utility company Wessex Water spilt untreated sewage into the Avon for more than 100,000 hours in 2021 alone, with E. Coli levels at Conham 20 times the sufficient level for swimming, according to standards set by the World Health Organization.

The solution to this pollution crisis, Blease believes, is to radically change how we see rivers, not as an extension of the wastewater network, but as a living, dynamic and fundamental part of the natural world.

Becca believes that the logical, but admittedly radical, next step in this journey is to afford the Avon legal personhood, giving it the same legal rights as a person.

This might seem questionable, but as Becca points out, corporations have already been given legal rights, even though they clearly can’t speak for themselves.

Legal

“In my mind, I think of it like the rights of a child. It’s someone, something, that is obviously deserving of a voice, but currently doesn’t have it,” she says.