Amazon growth limited by lack of phosphorus

| 10th August 2022 |

Image: Amauri Aguiar

Flickr
Amauri Aguiar / Creative Commons 2.0
Phosphorus exhaustion limits Amazon's growth rate as CO2 rises, making the rainforest less resilient to climate breakdown.

Parts of the rainforest growing in low-fertility soils may be more vulnerable than is currently recognised.

Growth of the Amazon rainforest in our increasingly carbon-rich atmosphere could be limited by a lack of phosphorus in the soil, new research shows.

Higher concentrations of carbon dioxide (CO2) cause plants to grow more quickly, meaning they store more carbon.

This storage – especially in huge forests like the Amazon – helps to limit rising CO2 levels, slowing climate change.

Functioning

However, plants also need nutrients to grow, and the new study shows that availability of a particular nutrient, phosphorus, could limit the Amazon's ability to increase productivity (growth rate) as CO2 rises. This could also make the rainforest less resilient to climate change, the researchers warn.

The study, published in the journal Nature, was carried out by an international team led by Brazil's National Institute of Amazonian Research (INPA) and the University of Exeter.

“Our results question the potential for current high rates of carbon uptake in Amazonia to be maintained” said lead author Dr Hellen Fernanda Viana Cunha, from INPA.

"About 60 percent of the Amazon basin is on old soils with low phosphorus content, but the role of phosphorus in controlling productivity was unclear because most fertilisation experiments in other parts of the world have been in more phosphorus-rich systems.

"Our experiment, the Amazon Fertilisation Experiment (AFEX), examined the effects of adding phosphorus, nitrogen and base cations (other potentially key nutrients) in an old-growth, low-phosphorus area of the rainforest.

"Only phosphorus led to increased productivity in the first two years of the experiment. Having such rapid and strong responses to phosphorus, both above and below ground, is an indication that the whole system was functioning under severe phosphorous limitation."

Productivity

Soil in tropical regions such as the Amazon generally formed millions of years ago, and some nutrients can be lost over time.

While nutrients such as nitrogen can be absorbed from the air by micro-organisms associated with certain plants and soils, phosphorus is not available as a gas in the atmosphere – so once it becomes depleted there is little opportunity for levels to increase.

In the new experiment, two years with extra phosphorus caused significant increases in fine root growth (29 percent) and canopy productivity (19 percent).

Stem growth did not increase. Dr Cunha said this may be because roots and leaves require more phosphorus than stems, and stem growth is a slower process.

Parts of the rainforest growing in low-fertility soils may be more vulnerable than is currently recognised.

Long-term monitoring of the experiment is required to determine whether a stem wood productivity response becomes apparent.

Limitation

The findings have major implications not only for carbon storage, but also for the forest’s resilience to climate change.

“To cope with and recover from increased threats such as droughts, we need the forest to be growing better than it used to,” said Professor Iain Hartley, of the University of Exeter’s Geography department.

“CO2 fertilisation could increase the forest’s resilience, but our findings suggest phosphorus availability will limit that effect – and therefore the risks caused by climate change become increasingly important.

“In short, parts of the rainforest growing in low-fertility soils may be more vulnerable than is currently recognised.”

Testing this suggestion is an urgent research priority. The AmazonFACE experiment – whose international team includes researchers from INPA and Exeter – is working to address this key priority.

The new paper, entitled Direct evidence for phosphorus limitation on Amazon forest productivity, was funded by the Natural Environment Research Council.

This Author

Brendan Montague is editor of The Ecologist. This article is based on a press release from the University of Exeter.

  •

    Treespiracy

    Steve Trent
     | 28th March 2022
    The world’s forests are being destroyed against a background of corruption, illegality and apathy.
  • Bulldozers and balloons

    Amazon rainforest 'losing resilience'

    Brendan Montague
     | 7th March 2022
    Experts fear the Amazon is reaching tipping point, triggering dieback and major impacts for biodiversity and climate breakdown.
  • Palm oil deforestation in Peru

    Soya's deadly secret

    Louisianna Waring
     | 6th February 2020
    Soya is taking over the vegan food scene. But production surpasses vegan demand. There must be another culprit which is driving soya's destructive grip.

More from this author

  •

    Baron land

    Brendan Montague
     | 8th August 2022
    Lord Benyon's estate, its subsidies, biodiversity and the right to roam. An English fairy tale.

  • Car free

    Brendan Montague
     | 5th August 2022
    'Seeing the impacts of Going Car Free 2022 has been truly inspiring.'

Donate

The Ecologist has a formidable reputation built on fifty years of investigative journalism and compelling commentary from writers across the world. Now, as we face the compound crises of climate breakdown, biodiversity collapse and social injustice, the need for rigorous, trusted and ethical journalism has never been greater. This is the moment to consolidate, connect and rise to meet the challenges of our changing world. The Ecologist is owned and published by the Resurgence Trust. Support The Resurgence Trust from as little as £1. Thank you. Donate here