Return of the wild beaver

The UK Government has announced new legislation that will provide legal protections for beavers in England and could pave the way for the animals to be released into the wild under license.

The Wildlife Trusts has welcomed the protections for “nature’s engineers”, calling for sensible management guidance and incentives for landowners to make space for beavers on their land.

Beavers are key to creating thriving wetland ecosystems – which are critical for climate adaptation –and provide a wealth of benefits for nature and people.

Uproar

The government had promised the legislation would be laid in Parliament last month, but pulled the plug at the eleventh hour, causing uproar among nature charities and the wider public.

The change in legal status will make it an offence to deliberately capture, kill, disturb, or injure beavers, or damage their breeding sites or resting places, without holding the appropriate license. The legislation is scheduled to come into force in the autumn.

In parallel, Natural England is developing guidance on the management of beavers, setting out which actions will or will not require a license, and where people can go for advice.

Restoration

Craig Bennett, chief executive of The Wildlife Trusts, said: “We’re delighted to see the UK Government give beavers the vital protections they deserve.

"It is important that guidance is now developed quickly to bring farmers and landowners on board with reintroductions of these brilliant animals, providing reassurance and, crucially, incentives to make space for beavers on their land.

“The widespread return of wild beavers can be a game changer for restoring lost wetlands, benefitting all kinds of wildlife, and helping people by holding water back in the landscape, reducing the risk of wildfires, and reducing the risk of flooding downstream."

"Bringing back wild beavers isn’t just a dream, it is a critical part of addressing the climate and natural crises" he continued.

Wetlands

Beavers are a ‘keystone' species and have a highly positive impact on their environment. The industrious herbivores are native to mainland Britain but were hunted to extinction in the 1700s by people who wanted their fur, meat, and scent glands.

The end of beavers led to the loss of the mosaic of lakes, meres, mires, tarns, and boggy places that they were instrumental in creating.

Harry Barton, the chief executive of Devon Wildlife Trust, said: “The legal framework must complement practical and sensible approaches to management.

"Landowners must also be given the right support and financial motivations to make space for beavers and the valuable wetlands they create.”

Ambitious

The Wildlife Trusts have urged the government to support ambitious and carefully targeted reintroduction projects, and reward landowners who make space for wetlands created by beavers.