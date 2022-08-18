Bearing the brunt

More than five percent admitted having suicidal thoughts. Only two percent (four respondents) mentioned coping strategies, including "getting used" to these emotions.

Aftermath

Their biggest worry was for their children and the effects climate-induced food insecurity can have on them, both in the short and long term.

Mothers worried about disasters making it impossible to provide enough food for their children, leading to malnutrition and hunger, which would have a detrimental effect on their education, health and development in general.

Many mothers said they felt guilty about not being able to properly raise their children, an emotion described by one of the participants as "painful".

There was also at least one case of a child losing their life to a landslide, traumatising the mother, who needed to continue caring for her other two children in the direct aftermath of the disaster.

Another interviewee mentioned having to leave their three-year-old child in someone else's care due to mental illness.

Support

Verbal abuse was also a common theme identified among the majority of women and 24 disclosed they had been victims of physical abuse, while 44 women specifically highlighted incidents of physical abuse, saying frequently that "husbands beat their wives" when asked about gender-based violence occurring in their community.

These emotional testimonies will help decision-makers in Malawi identify, design and develop community-led solutions to adapting to climate change that minimises the risk to women's mental health and deals with gender-based violence for vulnerable groups.

Researchers have recommended the design of a robust network of support for women (and men) using referral systems and the development of victim-support facilities.

The project was carried out in collaboration with Mzuzu University in Malawi, and Life Concern, a Malawian non-profit organisation which provides sustainable economic empowerment to women and vulnerable populations.

Evidence

The researchers also worked closely with the Malawian Government's Ministry of Health. Researchers presented their project findings and recommendations at a workshop in Lilongwe, Malawi.

They met with mental-health practitioners, policymakers, academics, activists, government stakeholders and individuals from affected communities to find areas of common understanding and identify recommendations for support structures for women in need and seek collaborations for further research across more regions in the country and beyond.

Professor Jafry said: "There has been little research to date that explores the relationship between these issues, the overlapping risk factors and the extent of the problem.

"Climate change is exacerbating issues of mental health and gender-based violence in countries all over the world, but more research is needed in countries like Malawi, which are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

"We need to build the evidence base and overcome the global lack of knowledge and data on the impact that climate change is having on mental health and gender-based violence."

Universal

"This will help to achieve climate justice for those who have contributed least to climate change but are bearing the brunt of the crisis."

She added: "Globally, there is now great impetus to look at these issues and use it to strengthen the resolution that was announced by the UN General Assembly in July 2022, whereby they declared access to a clean and healthy environment a universal human right.

"This is such a positive development and I hope that our research can play a vital role in underpinning the much-needed work that is required to protect those on the front line of the climate crisis."

Environment Minister Mairi McAllan MSP said: "All too often, it is the people least responsible for global warming that are suffering its worst consequences.

Safety

This research helps to illustrate the full and terrible extent of those consequences, including the disproportionate impact on women, their mental well-being and physical safety.

"Scotland is committed to support countries that have experienced loss and damage as a result of climate change and to ensuring we recognise and address the gendered impacts of the climate crisis.

This work will help us deliver on that promise and provide a valuable resource for others looking to address the often-overlooked impacts of loss and damage."

As climatic conditions worsen across the world, the affects will hit the most vulnerable first, as shown in such studies.

Without adequate policy and protection, climate-related violence will only be exasperated. The question is still unfolding - as to who will be held accountable, for those bearing the biggest brunt.

This report was based on a Glasgow Calidonian University press release.