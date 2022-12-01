Cumbrian coal mine decision imminent

The decision on whether to grant planning permission for a controversial new coal mine in Cumbria is due next week.

Friends of the Earth is urging Michael Gove, who as communities secretary will make the decision on whether to grant planning permission to the mine, to reject the proposals.

A planning inquiry into the coal mine took place in September 2021. Friends of the Earth was one of the two main groups opposing the application for planning permission – along with local campaigners South Lakes Against Climate Change (SLACC).

Lord Deben, the chairman of the government's advisory body on climate change, branded the proposed new mine "absolutely indefensible" earlier this year

A decision on the coal mine has already been postponed three times – the last time shortly before the start of last month’s COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

During the summit prime minister Rishi Sunak pledged to make the UK “a clean energy superpower”, warning that “keeping the 1.5 degrees commitment alive is vital to the future of our planet. More must be done.”

Tony Bosworth, a Friends of the Earth energy campaigner, said: “Michael Gove cannot ignore the mountain of evidence stacked up against this mine.

"It will have a significant impact on the UK’s legally-binding climate targets, while the market for the mine’s coal is already starting to evaporate with the steel industry rapidly investing in green production.

“Areas like West Cumbria must be at the heart of a rapid transition to a green economy. This will help power our homes and industry and create the new jobs and opportunities that are so urgently required.”

Demand for coking coal is declining. Only a maximum of 13 per cent of the coal will be used by the UK steel industry.

Cumbria County Council has reported that one of the mine's two main customers - British Steel in Scunthorpe - has expressed doubts about whether it can use Cumbrian coal because of its sulphur content, and British Steel has said that it is not lobbying for the mine .

The mine’s other potential UK customer – Tata Steel in Port Talbot – has said that it wants to move away from coal use.

Chris McDonald, CEO of the Materials Processing Institute (MPI), the UK’s national centre for steel industry research, has said that no-one in the steel industry is calling for the mine to be built.

The remainder of the coal will be exported to steelmakers in mainland Europe. But analysis from Friends of the Earth shows that this market is declining before the mine has opened as European steelmakers decide to move away from coal to low carbon technologies.

The International Energy Agency has stated that, if the world is to reach net zero by 2050, then no new coal mines are required: there is enough coal in mines already open to meet remaining demand.