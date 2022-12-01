Endangered gecko makes dramatic comeback

A small gecko with jewel-like markings is making a big comeback in the Caribbean, thanks to the hard work and commitment of Union Island residents, regional government and a coalition of local and international conservation organisations.

The critically endangered Union Island gecko’s population increased from 10,000 in 2018 to around 18,000 today, a significant increase of 80 percent, according to a recent survey.

The success has followed the efforts of Fauna & Flora International (FFI), Re:wild and local partners across the Caribbean.

Poaching

"As a Unionite and a community leader, I am extremely proud to be a part of this success story,” said Roseman Adams, co-founder of the local Union Island Environmental Alliance.

“Without a doubt, our shared, unwavering dedication and sacrifice has brought us this far.

“We now have to be entirely consistent with further improvements in our management and protection of the gecko’s habitat for this success to be maintained”, she added.

The only known population of the rare Union Island gecko, a reptile that is about the size of a paperclip, is confined to a 50-hectare patch of ancient forest in St.Vincent and the Grenadines. This makes these tiny creature particularly vulnerable to human activities.

The species was first described by science in 2005 and immediately became a coveted exotic pet. By 2018, the wild population had shrunk to one-fifth of its former size due to aggressive poaching for the international pet trade.

The gecko was the most heavily trafficked reptile from the Eastern Caribbean, a 2017 study found.

Guarded

A species recovery plan developed with local residents in 2016 has guided a range of conservation efforts. These involved greater protected area management and expansion, to anti-poaching patrols and 24/7 camera surveillance in the forest.

A number of organisations, including FFI, the Union Island Environmental Alliance and St. Vincent and the Grenadines Forestry Department, stepped in in to prevent the Union Island gecko from imminent extinction.