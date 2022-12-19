COP15: 'historic' biodiversity deal has loopholes

A deal aimed at ending mankind’s destruction of nature has been agreed today at UN COP15 talks in Montreal, Canada.

Governments have signed up to an overarching global goal of halting and reversing biodiversity loss by 2030, which some have hailed as the equivalent to the climate target to keep global temperature rise within 1.5C.

Scientists have estimated that one million species already face extinction, many within decades, unless urgent action is taken.

Compromise

The talks were originally due to take place in Kunming, China in October 2020, but have been repeatedly delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and were eventually moved to Canada.

The two weeks of talks have followed three years of discussion of highly technical issues including how much land and sea to protect, how to measure and monitor progress, how to finance increased protection, particularly in poorer countries where much of the world’s biodiversity is concentrated, and how to reform the drivers of biodiversity loss, such as subsidies that incentivise unsustainable extraction and consumption.

The headline target - to protect at least 30 per cent of land, fresh water and oceans by 2030 - matches what scientists and campaigners had been calling for. It also explicitly recognises indigenous peoples' rights, roles, territories, and knowledge as the most effective biodiversity protection.

Indigenous peoples had initially wanted their territories to be formally included as a pathway to choosing the areas that will comprise the 30 per cent, but this did not make it into the final text.

However, Jennifer Corpuz, who represents 10,000 indigenous peoples through the International Indigenous Forum on Biodiversity, said that though the final text was not the exact wording it had proposed, it was a “good compromise”.

Commitments

“It addresses the concerns that we have, and we think that it’s a good basis for us to be able to influence policy at the national level,” she said.

However, the 30 x 30 target lacks qualifiers that exclude damaging activities from protected areas. “It is just an empty number, with protections on paper but nowhere else,” said An Lambrechts, head of the Greenpeace delegation at COP15.

One of the key sticking points throughout the talks was finance. The amount of money needed to halt the decline of nature is estimated at $700 billion a year, but current financial flows amount to only $154 billion per year, according to the UN environment programme (UNEP).