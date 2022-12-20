The problem of climate nationalism

Climate breakdown is a global problem, caused by excess greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, emitted primarily by the burning of fossilised carbon.

Arguably, the failure to make sufficient progress in moving away from such burning is now due not so much to climate denialism or even greenwash - rather, the culprit is climate nationalism.

Read: Cumbria mine 'is self harm'.

Climate nationalism can be defined as the view that the interests of one’s country outweigh those of the rest of the world.

Emissions

The recent case of Michael Gove's approval of the proposal to open a new coking coal mine in West Cumbria on behalf of the UK Government is an example of such climate nationalism in action.

The key conclusion in the government’s decision letter, agreeing entirely with the accompanying report by the planning inspector, is that the development "would have a broadly neutral effect on the global release of greenhouse gases from coal used in steel making, whether or not end use emissions are taken into account".

This will strike many, if not most, people as very odd, given that it is accepted that total greenhouse gas emissions resulting from the coal mine, including end use emissions, are likely to amount to 8.8 million tonnes a year, or 220 million tonnes over 25 years.

However, what the inspector’s report essentially argues is that the global total of coking coal for steel making and the resulting global total of greenhouse gas emissions will remain more or less the same because whatever the proposed new mine does will be counterbalanced by reductions in both coking coal production and resulting emissions from such production associated with other mines across the world.

This counterbalancing is called ‘substitution’.

Outweighing

The report tries to show that such substitution will occur, referring to "swing suppliers" in the USA who will switch off their supply of coking coal in response to the new supply from West Cumbria, so that the latter will substitute for coal currently imported into England from the USA.

What is lacking, however, is actual evidence that such substitution will occur. And even if it does, the US mining companies may switch at least some of their export to other countries rather than reduce their supply.

It also seems to be accepted that most of the coal extracted by the proposed mine itself will be exported to other countries.

Unless this coal is cheaper than that of its competitors, it seems unlikely that it would substitute for coal produced by these competitors. So it can be granted that some substitution could occur but 100 per cent substitution has not been demonstrated at all, and seems unlikely.