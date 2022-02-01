Animals deformed by Chernobyl

| 1st February 2022 |
Chernobyl reactor 4, site of the 1986 fire

Chernobyl reactor 4, site of the 1986 fire

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Chernobyl_Reactor_4_-_Where_Disaster_Occurred_-_Chernobyl_Exclusion_Zone_-_Northern_Ukraine_-_01_(27099656425).jpg
Adam Jones from Kelowna, BC, Canada
Study provides new insights into the effects of radiation from Chernobyl.

Most mutant animals are pretty damaged so don’t live long.

Animals in lakes close to the Chernobyl nuclear reactor have more genetic mutations than those from further away - giving new insight into the effect of radiation on wild species, researchers at the University of Stirling have found. 

DNA analysis of freshwater crustaceans, called Daphnia, revealed greater genetic diversity in lake populations that experienced the highest radiation dose rates following the accident in 1986.

Radiation is the primary cause of these genetic mutations, according to Dr Stuart Auld, who led the research.

Crustaceans

Dr Auld, of Stirling’s faculty of natural sciences, said: “Chernobyl is a natural experiment in evolution, because the rate of genetic mutation is higher, and all evolutionary change is fuelled by mutations.

“Normally you have to wait for generations to see the effect of the environment on mutations, and most mutant animals are pretty damaged so don’t live long.

"By sequencing non-coding DNA – bits of genetic code that don’t actually affect the form or function of the organism – we were able to uncover these mutations."

Dr Jessica Goodman collected the crustaceans using a kayak and net from lakes at varying distances from Chernobyl as part of her PhD. She flew the samples back to the lab at Stirling, where Dr Auld’s team isolated and analysed the DNA.

Acute

Dr Auld continued: “In a world affected by climate change, we really need to understand nuclear energy as an option, and its potential effects on natural populations.

“We know that exposure to acute radiation is terrible, but actually low levels are nowhere near as bad as we think. And many of the animals around Chernobyl have actually done very well, because the humans left – and it turns out we are way worse than radiation.”

The research was assisted by June Brand at the University of Stirling and Gennady Laptev from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Institute in Kiev. It was funded by the Natural Environment Research Council. 

The paper Radiation-mediated supply of genetic variation outweighs the effects of selection and drift in Chernobyl Daphnia populations is published in the Journal of Evolutionary Biology.

This Author

Brendan Montague is editor of The Ecologist. This article is based on a press release from the University of Stirling. 

  •

    New nuclear power station plan lodged

    Emily Beament
     | 27th May 2020
    The Stop Sizewell C campaign group warns nuclear is costly, diverts investment from green energy sources such as renewables and damages tourism and nature.
  • Hunterston B nuclear power station

    Separating fact from fission

    Natalie Bennett
     | 15th December 2021
    Nuclear is no panacea for the climate crisis - even if we build new power plants they will come on line too late.

More from this author

  •

    Beyond borders

    Brendan Montague
     | 27th January 2022
    Beyond Borders, a film by the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF), profiles the people behind the climate statistics - from the Arctic to Bangladesh.

  • Urban greening 'no climate panacea’

    Brendan Montague
     | 26th January 2022
    New research suggests strategies such as green roofs and vegetated parks will not be able to mitigate heat waves and flooding at the same time.
  • Members of XR hold up a "Tell the Truth" banner in London while protesting against the Australian government's response to the bushfires.

    XR 2.0: We appreciate power

    Brendan Montague
     | 24th January 2022
    Extinction Rebellion just dropped its new strategy. The key message: 'we need to take to the streets to challenge power'

Donate

The Ecologist has a formidable reputation built on fifty years of investigative journalism and compelling commentary from writers across the world. Now, as we face the compound crises of climate breakdown, biodiversity collapse and social injustice, the need for rigorous, trusted and ethical journalism has never been greater. This is the moment to consolidate, connect and rise to meet the challenges of our changing world. The Ecologist is owned and published by the Resurgence Trust. Support The Resurgence Trust from as little as £1. Thank you. Donate here