Treasury undermines COP26 promises

| 2nd February 2022 |

Rishi Sunak, the UK chancellor. 

Flickr
Treasury, Creative Commons 2.0
Environmental charity WWF slams the UK Government's spending plans as missed opportunity to meet COP26 promises.

The latest UK Government spending package was a missed opportunity to prioritise the deep, rapid emissions cuts.

The UK Government’s autumn spending package unveiled ahead of Cop26 included £55 billion that undermines climate goals and drives up emissions, campaigners have said.

Environmental charity WWF said the Treasury’s 2021 autumn budget and comprehensive spending review, announced just before the UN climate summit in Glasgow, was a missed opportunity to deliver immediate emissions cuts.

A “net zero test” run by the charity to see how the spending package aligned with efforts to reduce emissions to zero overall by 2050 found investment in new “climate-positive” policies would be undermined by spending on areas that support pollution.

Pathway

These policies, including investment in new roads and the cut to air passenger duty for domestic flights, account for some £55 billion over four years.

The majority of positive climate spend focuses on research and development, which has uncertain benefits and does not deliver the near-term emissions reductions of more “shovel-ready projects”, such as a properly funded energy efficiency retrofit programme, the analysis said.

Most of the spending is “neutral”, rather than actively supporting the green transition. Overall the package is expected to drive up greenhouse gas emissions by 38 million tonnes over the next four years, WWF said.

While it has the potential to reduce net emissions by 745 million tonnes, that would be over a 25-year period and assumes future spending decisions align with net zero targets.

The reduction is less than 12 percent of what is needed to bring the UK in line with climate advisers’ pathway for hitting the net zero target.

Volatile

WWF is calling on the government to adopt a net zero test for all future budgets and spending reviews to ensure spending is in line with climate targets and to protect the UK from facing greater costs due to inaction or delay on global warming further down the line.

Isabella O’Dowd, head of climate change at WWF, said: “The science is clear: without urgent action we face climate catastrophe.

“The latest UK Government spending package was a missed opportunity to prioritise the deep, rapid emissions cuts we urgently need and instead risks relying on technologies of the future to drive down emissions.

“Adopting a net zero test will help to lock in a climate-positive trajectory as well as improve transparency, ensuring future public spending adds up to a greener future.

“Investing to cut emissions as quickly as possible is also cost effective, reducing our reliance on volatile fossil fuels, creating green jobs and increasing the UK’s resilience to the physical and economic impacts of climate change.”

This Author

Emily Beament is the PA environment correspondent.

More from this author

  •

    The cost of climate inaction

    Emily Beament
     | 4th January 2022
    Christian Aid reports climate storms caused death and displacement around the world - as well as financial costs.
  •

    Boris 'must implement Glasgow Pact'

    Emily Beament
     | 7th December 2021
    Leaders from union organisations, green NGOs and business groups call on PM to implement the Glasgow Climate Pact.
  •

    COPitulation

    Emily Beament
    Neil Pooran
     | 12th November 2021
    New draft of Cop26 deal weakens language on fossil fuel phaseout.

Donate

The Ecologist has a formidable reputation built on fifty years of investigative journalism and compelling commentary from writers across the world. Now, as we face the compound crises of climate breakdown, biodiversity collapse and social injustice, the need for rigorous, trusted and ethical journalism has never been greater. This is the moment to consolidate, connect and rise to meet the challenges of our changing world. The Ecologist is owned and published by the Resurgence Trust. Support The Resurgence Trust from as little as £1. Thank you. Donate here