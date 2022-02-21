British Museum will not shelve BP

The British Museum is pushing ahead with renewing the museum’s controversial sponsorship deal with the oil and gas giant BP despite huge opposition to the partnership, according to emails released under Freedom of Information (FOI) rules and made public by campagners at Culture Unstained.

Hartwig Fischer, the museum director, met with BP last year to discuss continuing the sponsorship relationship while the museum was publicly stating that no decision was ‘likely to be relevant for some time’.

Culture Unstained has been investigating the museum’s secretive ‘Chairman’s Advisory Group’ which includes representatives of corporations, including BP, that are given a direct line to the museum’s leaders behind closed doors, as reported by Channel 4 News last week.

Partnership

The British Museum has just opened its latest BP-sponsored exhibition, The World of Stonehenge. More than 300 archeologists have written to the museum’s trustees calling on the much loved institution not to renew the sponsorship deal.

Chris Garrard, co-director of Culture Unstained, said: “Renewing BP’s sponsorship would be a reckless move. It would give further legitimacy to an oil and gas company that has made a massive contribution to climate breakdown and is raking in huge profits from an energy price crisis that’s causing financial hardship for millions.

“The museum’s trustees have a legal duty to protect the museum’s reputation and should therefore end the partnership with BP, following in the footsteps of other major cultural institutions."