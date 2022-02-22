Can we Just Stop Oil?

“If you do not provide such assurance by March 14th, 2022, it will be our duty to intervene – to prevent the ultimate crime against our country, humanity and life on earth.”

Thousands of people from across the country will be taking action to force the government to halt any new oil developments during this March and April. Many have already signed up to take non-violent direct action against key oil infrastructure.

Activists from all political shades will be putting aside their differences and working towards this single goal, with the overview that if successful it will embolden future climate campaigns and galvanise more people into action.

These fights for social and climate justice are inextricably linked. Winning a concession on 'no more fossil fuel exploration' would give the left a victory in an increasingly febrile protest arena peopled successfully by the far right.

The Just Stop Oil campaign is a student-led affair but is working with members of Insulate Britain who are ready to take to the roads again.

The message that insulating social housing would help lower the rate of deaths caused by fuel poverty over the winter from the current 80 every day arguably got lost during period of actions by Insulate Britain between September and November 2021.

The demand this time is for the government to make a statement that it will immediately halt all future licensing and consents for the exploration, development, and production of fossil fuels in the UK.

As soon as there is a credible and constructive response, as agreed by the Just Stop Oil negotiation team, the disruption will end.

The plan to blockade most of the UK’s oil infrastructure sites is shifting from Insulate Britain's method of targeting the public to disrupting industry instead.

A sustained campaign will cause significant economic disruption which JSO campaigners state is justified by the climate crisis and the government’s wilful negligence in the face of irrefutable scientific evidence.

The science on fossil fuel combustion is compelling. All leading earth scientists agree that fossil fuel burning must stop immediately to avoid cascading, domino effect, tipping points. This includes Professor Tim Lenton, the director of Global Systems Institute at Exeter University, Professor James G Anderson of the departments of chemistry, earth and planetary sciences at Harvard, Professor Johan Rockstrom, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and Professor Sir David King, founder and chair of the Centre for Climate Repair at Cambridge.

Mobilising as many as 2,500 people in nonviolent direct action will once again influence the public discourse. This time the focus in on oil specifically and the destructive economic system generally where the profits paid out to shareholders by Shell and BP is £15bn a year - the amount exactly as the annual costs to households from rising the energy price cap.

The co-operative basis for thinking behind Just Stop Oil is that the campaign’s success depends on NGOs and civil society institutions participating in material civil disruption.

The analysis published by the group suggests that in successful historical moments of mass societal change the pivotal moment is when the ecology of change-makers coheres around mass generalised disruption.

