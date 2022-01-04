Earthwaves: remembering the music of Kenny Young

The Artists’ Project Earth (APE) has released a new album to raise funds for environmental projects.

‘Earthwaves’ revisits four songs by Kenny Young, the songwriter, producer, musician and environmental activist who died in April 2020. These include a live recording of ‘Under the Boardwalk’, and ‘Spirit of the Forest’.

Earthwaves is available on Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, itunes and Bandcamp.

The other eight tracks on the new album come from some of Kenny’s best friends, reflecting the rich diversity of the human spirit, and calling for an end to the war against nature.

Activism

Born in 1941, Young co-wrote the Grammy Hall of Fame hit ‘Under the Boardwalk’ in 1961, which has since been recorded by the Drifters, Billy Joel, and the Rolling Stone, among others.

He then turned his focus to environmental activism. He worked to support indigenous rain forest communities in their fight for land rights; to help people the world over affected by climate change; to support cutting-edge environmental campaigners; and to help people affected by natural disasters.

Founded by Young in 2006, APE is a UK-registered charity which recruits internationally-known musicians and artists through albums, concerts, art exhibitions and art related projects to raise awareness of climate change and funds for campaigns and disaster relief.

Young produced six albums for APE’s houseband, Rhythms Del Mundo, which featured top Cuban and African musicians in collaboration with artists including Bob Dylan, Coldplay, Amy Winehouse, Radiohead, U-2, Beyonce’, Pharrell Williams and Arctic Monkeys.

APE has supported some 400 projects in more than 30 countries in diverse fields such as climate justice, fracking and shale oil pollution, wildlife protection, agroforestry, seed saving projects, wetlands restoration, reef conservation and marine plastic pollution.

This Author

Catherine Early is the chief reporter of The Ecologist. Earthwaves is available on Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, itunes and Bandcamp.