Monbiot: we face systems collapse

| 11th January 2022 |
TED
George Monbiot, environmental campaigner and journalist, warns we are reaching a systems tipping point - and the collapse of our liveable planet.

I doubt that one percent of people really understand what we are facing here: the project of systemic environmental collapse. The collapse of the whole thing - our life support systems in total. Watch...

 

Double Down News / YouTube

We just need to reach that 25 percent committed minority and society will change. We need to get together in our millions to demand the changes required to prevent systemic environmental collapse. To demand that we retain a habitable planet. Support Double Down News, where this video first appeared. 

