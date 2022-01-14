Three steps to change the world

Big rivers emerge from small springs. They spring forth in remote hills. Big ideas to change the world are also born on the edge. Great movements to transform societies do not start from the centre: they start in small places and incubate in some unknown sections of society.

Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat in a bus. That led to a bus boycott, which inspired a small town priest, Martin Luther King, and thousands of others at the grassroots level, eventually becoming a great movement to end racial injustice in America.

Parks and King did not come from the White House. They came from the fringe. Yet the racial justice movement finally shook the centre of government and mainstream society, and now images of Parks and King adorn the White House.

Pragmatic

Whether it be Emmeline Pankhurst, Mahatma Gandhi, Rachel Carson, Nelson Mandela, Greta Thunberg or Malala Yousafzai, all social reformers start their journey of transformation from the fringes.

Then their ideals and values, their science and innovation gain popularity and there is greater awareness at the grassroots level. Once the new vision and values obtain large support among people, governments start to listen.

They see not only the merit in these ideals and values, but also the votes in them, and therefore they embrace these ideals. Thus pragmatism meets with idealism, and a legislative framework is put in place to satisfy popular demand.

Once governments come on board, industry and commerce see new business opportunities and benefits of change, and they begin to invest in products and services that meet the expectations of governments and gain the support of ordinary citizens.

Thus ecological, social or political transformation is a combination of the vision of radical idealists and activists, the legal framework provided by a pragmatic government, and implementation by the business community.

Revolution

Take the example of renew-able energy to replace fossil fuels, which cause climate catastrophe. In 1973 the Centre for Alternative Technology (CAT) was established in the remote hills of Wales.

At that time not one wind turbine or solar panel was producing renewable energy anywhere in the UK. The founders, who began to experiment with wind power and solar power, were considered either crazy or impractical idealists.

No one in government or in the business world or, least of all, in the oil industry believed that one day wind and solar power would be a real resource to meet the nation’s energy needs. But gradually hundreds of thousands of people began to visit CAT. It became a destination for eco-tourism and even for eco-pilgrimage.

A strong grassroots movement began to emerge in support of renewable power. Friends of the Earth, Greenpeace and scores of other environmental NGOs endorsed the project of CAT. They promoted and strengthened the people’s movement for renewable energy.