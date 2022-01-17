Banking on our future

A stupefying US$2.75 trillion dollars of investments has been funnelled into the fossil fuel industry by the world’s 60 leading banks since the Paris Agreement was signed six years ago. The five largest commercial and investment banks in the UK have, in even less time, piped more than US$300 billion into the same carbon-polluting industry.

Members of Lloyd’s of London, the global insurance marketplace, alone collectively hold more than US$30 trillion in capital. These members collectively represent one of the four biggest oil and gas insurers in the world.

This cash and cover supports projects like the Adani Carmichael coal mine in Australia, the Trans Mountain tar sands pipeline in Canada, the Bahamas Petroleum Company’s offshore oil drilling, and coal mines in Poland.

Bets

This ongoing finance and insurance of fossil fuels in pursuit of short-term profits represents an existential threat to the life-support systems on which our civilisations depend and the stability of the global climate.

But it also represents a historically unprecedented financial risk to the investors themselves – and to taxpayers like us around the world.

The world’s leaders, from Boris Johnson as UK prime minister, to Mario Draghi as G20 president, could conceivably do the right thing and start restricting the exploitation of gas, oil and coal reserves.

If those fossil fuel assets were then to become stranded, the billions’ worth of investments could be rendered worthless or at least significantly reduced in value.

The world’s biggest banks and their investors are deemed by governments to be too big to fail, a fact we have come to accept in recent decades. So when their fossil fuel bets do turn bad, national governments including in the US and the UK will again bail out the bankers.

Bust

This will involve taking on massive loans and printing yet more money, before paying everything back by raising taxes and cutting services for decades to come.

But – unusually when it comes to our compound environmental crises and our global economy – there is one simple solution at hand. It would cost governments nothing. It could be implemented immediately.

And perhaps most importantly of all, it makes sense even to bankers. It is in the interests of the public – and also the investors themselves.

Economists Ann Pettifor and Stephany Griffith-Jones and economic historian Adam Tooze have called on the world’s governments to introduce tougher regulations so that the banks have to impose the highest possible risk-weighting for capital requirements when investing in fossil fuels.

Put simply, this means that when a bank wants to invest US$1 in a coal mine it will need to hold a further US$1 to absorb any future losses. When that coal mine closes down, the bank does not go bust and does not turn to the government for a bailout.