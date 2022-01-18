The wasp lesson

Indeed, if Schumacher is to be believed, we must address not just the content of the curriculum, but the purpose of life: “‘know-how’ is nothing by itself,” he writes; “it is a means without an end… the task of education” must be “first and foremost the transmission of ideas of value, of what to do with our lives.”

Life-affirming

This question cannot be avoided. Every education system is necessarily an expression of – and therefore a teacher of – particular values. Ours grew out of the liberal tradition – ‘liberal’ because it aimed to free thinking from stifling religious dogma.

Its curriculum, introducing the subjects we still learn, served the industrialising economy and nascent democracy, but made assumptions which are at the root of the ‘permanent crisis’ we now face: that Nature is a soulless mechanism to be moulded to human purposes; that its stock is effectively limitless; and that waste products are of no great significance.

It’s striking that the rise of neoliberalism – a new stifling dogma sanctifying the freedom of markets to generate profit – coincides roughly with destruction on a vast new scale, when 80 percent of all carbon has been emitted, and 60 percent of total animal populations have been lost.

The education system has been refashioned to enshrine neoliberal values. Head teachers are trained as managers of learning factories which compete with each other for tomorrow’s children by proving that they are filling today’s up, like milk bottles on a conveyor belt, with the knowledge and skills to compete with each other in another, adult, market – for jobs.

Education as if people and planet matter must be based on very different, life-affirming values. Most teachers are motivated by a desire to care for children, so even now, in small ways, the system subverts itself covertly.

Allyship

In fact, I think this is what happens when a wasp disrupts my English class.

Years after that first wasp lesson, a student gave me a thank-you card when she left school. She said that I had inspired her to participate in the Youth Strike for Climate and to study philosophy at university.

To my astonishment, she cited not my many carefully planned lessons and assemblies around climate change, but “when you held the wasp.”

Pondering this has led me to the view that education’s purpose is best expressed not in terms of Schumacher’s abstract ideas of value, but in terms of concrete relationships.

Answering his unavoidable question places people in relationships with each other and Nature, and these roles become the fundamental learning outcomes of the education system, feeding through into the economy and wider society. When I held the wasp, students’ relationships with wasps were transformed from something like antagonism to something more like allyship, and for at least one this set her on a new path.

Questions

There are several dimensions to the way this transformation takes place in the wasp lessons. Firstly, there are some facts which students have to make sense of. They are about how wasp and human interests align.

The ecophilosopher Freya Mathews says, “if my identity is logically interconnected with the identity of other beings, then … my chances of self-realization depend on the existence of those beings… our interests converge.” Such information is necessary if people and planet both matter.

Secondly, an emotional dimension moves students from alarm towards empathy.

In Life’s Philosophy, the philosopher of deep ecology Arne Naess argues for an education that takes “more account of feelings”, committing a chapter to cultivating “A feeling for all living beings”. An education system fit for the future today’s children face would produce emotionally literate young adults, more aware of deep motives in themselves and others, and experienced in conflict resolution.

But without a wasp present in the room, I doubt I’d have received that thank-you card, just as reading this essay you cannot ask some of the questions my students have asked over six years: “What’s it doing now?” “Can I hold it?”

Teachable

The presence of a living being is compelling, but factory education is addicted to smartboards, as though consciously acclimatising children for a semi-virtual life. What if children’s curricular entitlement was expressed in living encounters rather than topics?

Outdoor classes would be a daily expectation. Visits by artists, asylum seekers and war veterans would be as commonplace as textbooks.

Neoliberal education relies on divorcing school life from community life, but students of every age should be deeply involved in serving their local communities, for example by growing food, visiting old people and creating what Schumacher called intermediate technologies.

Finally, there is magic in the spontaneity of the wasp lesson. Naess links the central “feeling of being on a voyage of discovery” to slower, deeper learning within a spacious curriculum.

Factory learning is ruled by the monstrous god Chronos, but wise education must revere the Greeks’ friendlier god of time, Kairos, whose educational incarnation is the teachable moment.

Planet

This spring, when he has alighted incarnated as a wasp, I’ve dived into big questions: given that there is no known biological life anywhere else in the universe, how valuable is a wasp? Who gave you the idea that it’s OK to kill wasps?

If “everyone” thinks so, does that make it true? So the best of liberalism still contributes! What kind of education system tells you about subjunctive clauses before you’re twelve, but never explains why we need wasps? What else is it not telling you?

Around 2,400 years ago the Taoist teacher Zhuang Zhou wrote, “I know the joy of the fishes in the river through my own joy as I go walking along the same river.”

If we take young people for those walks, literal and figurative, the relationships they form with people and planet will empower them to work out the rest for themselves.

A student recently said: “Sir, I think you’ve convinced my brain that wasps are OK, I just don’t know if I like this one.” Before I could respond, someone else piped up, “Sammy. He’s called Sammy. Bet you don’t want to kill him now!”

This Author

Matt Carmichael is a secondary school teacher from Leeds. This essay is the winner of the competition Education As If People and Planet Matter, launched by the Resurgence & Ecologist magazine and others to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Schumacher College.